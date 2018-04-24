Speculation at Work: Tesla Model 3 Costs up to €89,990 in Europe

By definition, speculation requires the trader to adjust the price as his guts see fit to turn a profit. And as a rule of thumb, the speculator profits big. The Model 3 in Europe is a perfect example of these people at work, with prices ranging from €65,000 to €89,990 on Germany’s largest online vehicle marketplace – mobile.de.
First of all, it should be mentioned the Model 3 isn’t available in Europe through officials channels. According to the production timeline listed by Tesla on the automaker’s U.S. website, “international deliveries of left-hand drive vehicles begin this year,” most likely in the lattermost part of 2018. Be that as it may, German site says “in the first half of the year,” referring to 2019. Make up your mind, will you?
The demand for the Model 3, as well as the confusion surrounding European availability, facilitated the speculation surrounding the hottest Tesla of the moment. And these being said, let’s take the cheapest and most expensive Model 3 vehicles featured on mobile.de to try and estimate how overpriced these electric sedans are.
GCC GmbH is the seller of the €65,000 car, with GCC standing for German Computer Company. With 4,000 kilometers on the clock, the Model 3 in question is equipped with the Long Range battery ($35,000 plus $9,000), Premium Upgrade package ($5,000), Enhanced Autopilot ($5,000), and 19-inch wheels ($1,500). For reference, a similar specification costs $55,500 in the United States.
Converting to euros at current exchange rates translates to €45,485, meaning that GCC GmbH will make €20,000 in profit sans the shipping and registration costs. In fully-loaded attire, the rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range is $59,500 by adding the $3,000 Full Self-Driving Capability.
Offered by a dealer named Schaffer Automobile, the second car has 500 kilometers on the odometer, costs €89,990, and has a similar configuration to the first example. Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $109,800. Yes, that’s 2.4 times more than the €45,485 mentioned in the preceding paragraph! Exaggerated? You bet it is, alright!
If you thought the 25-year import rule in America was prohibitive, I think we can all agree that buying a Model 3 in Europe is worse. At least for the time being, thankfully.
