Special FX Guy Creates Astonishing Sales Promo Video for His 1996 Suzuki Vitara

The thing with buying a second-hand car is that you can never know for sure what it had gone through before it was put on sale. Sure, you can order a very meticulous inspection, but if the seller is good at covering their tracks, you won't be any wiser.With Eugene Romanovsky's Suzuki Vitara, however, you have a full disclosure in the promotional video he's made. You can see it cruise through moats, over green pastures and rapeseed fields. The clip clearly shows theon top of a cliff where only mountain goats and rock climbers would dare venture, right before it crests a sand dune with such ease it would make a Dakar Rally contender jealous.Things start to pick up from here. Mr. Romanovsky's Vitara is no stranger to the African savannah, where it spent most of its time racing cheetahs. It also either featured in the Jurassic Park film or actually traveled in time there - the video isn't very explicit on that one. Anyway, you can rely on the SUV's Tyrannosaurus Rex-avoiding abilities if the need will ever present itself.Next, it goes from the North American desert straight at the front of the bad guys' motorcade in the latest Mad Max movie, only to be engulfed in a snow avalanche seconds later. Surely, this had to be the end of it.On the contrary, the best was yet to come for the adventurous Vitara . First, it plunges into the depths of the ocean, which means buyers should be wary of a bit of algae smell on the inside. But perhaps the outer space vacuum took care of that as the SUV explores the surface of the Moon. Yes, if you buy it, you can ask it yourself whether the Moon landing was real.I don't know about you, but if I were this guy, I would launch into the business of making fake yet funny promotional videos for people selling their cars. With a clip like this, I'm sure there was probably an auction for the venerable SUV, so he could take whatever was offered over the starting price. He'd probably make less money than he does now, but we'd have more awesome videos to watch. He should give it a thought.