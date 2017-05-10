autoevolution

Special FX Guy Creates Astonishing Sales Promo Video for His 1996 Suzuki Vitara

 
10 May 2017, 14:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A 1996 Suzuki Vitara isn't exactly the most sought-after car out there. After all, it is an inexpensive small SUV, which makes it prone to some abuse from its owners.
The thing with buying a second-hand car is that you can never know for sure what it had gone through before it was put on sale. Sure, you can order a very meticulous inspection, but if the seller is good at covering their tracks, you won't be any wiser.

With Eugene Romanovsky's Suzuki Vitara, however, you have a full disclosure in the promotional video he's made. You can see it cruise through moats, over green pastures and rapeseed fields. The clip clearly shows the SUV on top of a cliff where only mountain goats and rock climbers would dare venture, right before it crests a sand dune with such ease it would make a Dakar Rally contender jealous.

Things start to pick up from here. Mr. Romanovsky's Vitara is no stranger to the African savannah, where it spent most of its time racing cheetahs. It also either featured in the Jurassic Park film or actually traveled in time there - the video isn't very explicit on that one. Anyway, you can rely on the SUV's Tyrannosaurus Rex-avoiding abilities if the need will ever present itself.

Next, it goes from the North American desert straight at the front of the bad guys' motorcade in the latest Mad Max movie, only to be engulfed in a snow avalanche seconds later. Surely, this had to be the end of it.

On the contrary, the best was yet to come for the adventurous Vitara. First, it plunges into the depths of the ocean, which means buyers should be wary of a bit of algae smell on the inside. But perhaps the outer space vacuum took care of that as the SUV explores the surface of the Moon. Yes, if you buy it, you can ask it yourself whether the Moon landing was real.

I don't know about you, but if I were this guy, I would launch into the business of making fake yet funny promotional videos for people selling their cars. With a clip like this, I'm sure there was probably an auction for the venerable SUV, so he could take whatever was offered over the starting price. He'd probably make less money than he does now, but we'd have more awesome videos to watch. He should give it a thought.

suzuki vitara promo Suzuki vitara lol suzukit vitara
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78