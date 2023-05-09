South Pasadena PD Goes All-Electric With 20 Tesla EVs Added to Its Fleet

Electric vehicles are ideal patrol vehicles thanks to their low running costs and dynamic performance. Yet few police departments considered replacing their entire vehicle fleet with EVs. The South Pasadena Police Department is the first in the nation to attempt that with the acquisition of 20 Tesla Model Y and Model 3.
Electric vehicles have many advantages compared to their ICE counterparts, partly due to their lower operating costs. Maintenance is also minimal on EVs, while performance often surpasses that of comparable gas-powered cars. Authorities have contemplated converting their fleet to 100% electric for years, with some departments more audacious than others. It wasn't long before the first EVs were converted into patrol vehicles and joined the force. The positive experience was shared among communities, and it's now common to have Police vehicles powered by electricity.
Still, no department considered replacing all the gas-powered cars in their fleets with electric vehicles. The South Pasadena Police Department will be the first to have its entire fleet converted to 100 electric. The Department used a $500,000 grant to buy 10 Tesla Model Ys and convert them into patrol vehicles. The plan also includes nine Level-2 charging stations and a DC fast-charging station for police use. Later, the Police Department will acquire ten additional Teslas to replace all gas-powered vehicles in its fleet.
Interestingly, the famous Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance has been commissioned to convert the Teslas for police operations. The company has been chosen for its expertise in customizing and upfitting Tesla EVs. Unplugged Performance did not say what upgrades would be installed on the South Pasadena PD's patrol vehicles. According to Sergeant Tony Abdalla, South Pasadena Police Department EV Project Transition Lead, Tesla was a natural choice considering its "stunning track record of reliability." The Department also counts on the low maintenance costs to allow for significant savings.
The Somerset PD was among the first police department that bought a Tesla Model Y as a police cruiser. Their calculations show that Tesla EVs offer significantly lower operating costs than a Ford Explorer Hybrid. Somerset PD discovered it could save around $84,000 annually for just one car thanks to low maintenance and cheap electricity. Considering the entire fleet of 20 EVs of the South Pasadena PD, the savings can be staggering.
Things can get even better if the South Pasadena PD installs a solar system to charge the EVs. When we first reported, the Somerset PD considered installing a solar system that operated independently of the grid. Electric vehicles are ideal police vehicles, not only because of their economic value. They can also operate silently, helping officers in stealth operations. Also, because police vehicles spend most of their time idling, electric vehicles can do that better and cheaper than any combustion vehicle.
Still, no department considered replacing all the gas-powered cars in their fleets with electric vehicles. The South Pasadena Police Department will be the first to have its entire fleet converted to 100 electric. The Department used a $500,000 grant to buy 10 Tesla Model Ys and convert them into patrol vehicles. The plan also includes nine Level-2 charging stations and a DC fast-charging station for police use. Later, the Police Department will acquire ten additional Teslas to replace all gas-powered vehicles in its fleet.
Interestingly, the famous Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance has been commissioned to convert the Teslas for police operations. The company has been chosen for its expertise in customizing and upfitting Tesla EVs. Unplugged Performance did not say what upgrades would be installed on the South Pasadena PD's patrol vehicles. According to Sergeant Tony Abdalla, South Pasadena Police Department EV Project Transition Lead, Tesla was a natural choice considering its "stunning track record of reliability." The Department also counts on the low maintenance costs to allow for significant savings.
The Somerset PD was among the first police department that bought a Tesla Model Y as a police cruiser. Their calculations show that Tesla EVs offer significantly lower operating costs than a Ford Explorer Hybrid. Somerset PD discovered it could save around $84,000 annually for just one car thanks to low maintenance and cheap electricity. Considering the entire fleet of 20 EVs of the South Pasadena PD, the savings can be staggering.
Things can get even better if the South Pasadena PD installs a solar system to charge the EVs. When we first reported, the Somerset PD considered installing a solar system that operated independently of the grid. Electric vehicles are ideal police vehicles, not only because of their economic value. They can also operate silently, helping officers in stealth operations. Also, because police vehicles spend most of their time idling, electric vehicles can do that better and cheaper than any combustion vehicle.
Unplugged Performance, South Pasadena Police Department, and Enterprise Partner to Deliver the World’s First EV-only Police Department comprised of 20 Tesla Vehicles— UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) May 9, 2023
Twenty Tesla Model Y and Model 3 vehicles upfitted by Unplugged Performance will replace the legacy internal… pic.twitter.com/E94raDrruB