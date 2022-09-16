Word's Largest Tesla Police Car Fleet is Now Equipped With Man’s Best Friend K-9 Unit, Dax

A small-town police department from Indiana, United States, took another thing off its bucket list recently, by adding a K-9 unit to its already impressive fleet of Tesla police vehicles. The Model Y in question was of course heavily modified to properly fit Dax in the back seat. And yes, Tesla’s Dog Mode takes an entirely different meaning in this context.
Back in 2019, the Bargersville Police Department became the first P.D. in the United States to add a Tesla Model 3 to its ranks. Since then, they raised their electric four-wheeled recruits to a total of ten. They have five Model 3s and five Model Ys. This is why it’s the world’s largest Tesla police car fleet.
This would put one particular police department from Thailand in second place with its seven Model 3 Performance fleet. The interesting fact about these Thai Teslas is that they weren’t bought, but leased for a whopping $2,700,000. By my calculations, that would mean roughly $385,714 just for one, which is more than six times what a regular Performance Model 3 costs. Let's hope the savings on energy will be worth it in the end.
Now circling back to man’s best friend from Indiana, by adding the K-9 Unit, the police department also became the world’s first P.D. to do so. That’s two firsts for the Bargersville police force.
When looking more closely at the photos police chief Todd Bertram posted, we see they took the modifications pretty seriously. It looks like the cage could be sitting on the back seats, but you can’t really tell whether they entirely removed them or not because of the side metal penal right below the cage’s opening.
However, what we can tell is that the car's rear door acts as a front door for the cage. Most probably, it’s for the K-9 unit to quickly jump into action from inside the car without any complications. Also, if the police officers ever leave the car unattended for extended periods of time with Dax in it, Tesla's Dog Mode will take care of the cabin temperature.
Taking into consideration current gas prices, buying EVs for the police force in general or other such institutions is becoming more appealing than buying new ICE gas guzzlers.
This would put one particular police department from Thailand in second place with its seven Model 3 Performance fleet. The interesting fact about these Thai Teslas is that they weren’t bought, but leased for a whopping $2,700,000. By my calculations, that would mean roughly $385,714 just for one, which is more than six times what a regular Performance Model 3 costs. Let's hope the savings on energy will be worth it in the end.
Now circling back to man’s best friend from Indiana, by adding the K-9 Unit, the police department also became the world’s first P.D. to do so. That’s two firsts for the Bargersville police force.
When looking more closely at the photos police chief Todd Bertram posted, we see they took the modifications pretty seriously. It looks like the cage could be sitting on the back seats, but you can’t really tell whether they entirely removed them or not because of the side metal penal right below the cage’s opening.
However, what we can tell is that the car's rear door acts as a front door for the cage. Most probably, it’s for the K-9 unit to quickly jump into action from inside the car without any complications. Also, if the police officers ever leave the car unattended for extended periods of time with Dax in it, Tesla's Dog Mode will take care of the cabin temperature.
Taking into consideration current gas prices, buying EVs for the police force in general or other such institutions is becoming more appealing than buying new ICE gas guzzlers.