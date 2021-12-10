Tesla Model 3 Shows Impressive Results as a Police Car in UK, Nine Months in the Force

4 Ford Mustang Mach-E Is the First EV Approved on Michigan State Police Tests

The Tesla Model 3 has shown impressive results as a police car, after nine months in UK's police fleet. The car was specially prepared by Tesla as a police vehicle, and now Tesla’s emergency services lead, Max Toozs-Hobson, brags about the results on LinkedIn. 7 photos



The car achieved over 200 miles of Blue Light advanced driving in the test, meaning the car was driven fast during police interventions. The longest run was over four hours in active deployment under advanced driving conditions, while the average blue light run was about 7-15 minutes. Also, charging on shift was a breeze, with 70% power gained on a V3 Supercharger in less than 20 minutes. This gives the car additional 5-6 hours of driving for the shift.



“Brakes wear has been minimal, after 10,000 miles of driving the first set of pads still had 15-20% use still in them. Tires are the same as I.C.Es and need replacing at around 8,000 miles. After 15,000 miles the only maintenance has been brakes and tires, no annual service schedules mean minimal running costs, time off the road and competitive total cost of ownership,” write the post on LinkedIn.



Not all was good, and Max Toozs-Hobson complained that the police light bars cause too much drag “like running with a parachute.” He suggests that the lights should be integrated into the car cabin to minimize the wind vortex as well as the effects on residual values caused by the holes drilled into the roof.



Electric vehicles, in general, are very good police vehicles, especially because of the savings allowed by low maintenance and the favorable cost of electricity compared to fuel prices.



