Someone Has Invented a Device That Makes It Easier to Eat Chips While Driving

Oh boy, we certainly didn’t see this coming. If you ever wondered what else you can do to make life much easier, there’s a very good chance you never thought of building a gadget that extracts chips from Pringles-like boxes. 7 photos



In this case, turning the box upside down is pretty much the only way to get your hands on the chips, literally, but as we all learned the hard way, this isn’t necessarily the cleanest approach. And certainly not the safest if you want to do the whole thing while driving.



This is why a trio of mechanical engineers have come up with a crazy idea called Chipop. As weird as this may sound, this simple gadget allows you to extract the chips from a box like the one used by Pringles and therefore grab a chip much more conveniently.



Made of what appears to be plastic, the “device” comes with three height options, as it attaches to the box and then lifts the chips to a level where you can easily get them. Needless to say, since it has to be inserted in the box itself, it can be used pretty much anywhere, including in the car, especially since most types of packaging fit a



If Chipop is something that caught your attention, you can’t buy one just yet because its inventors are planning to ask for crowdfunding support to start the mass manufacturing on



A rather cringy video, also embedded below, shows Chipop at work, providing us with an early look at the current design before it launches on Indiegogo.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.