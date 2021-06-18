Turn Your Car Into a Comfy Hammock for Restful Nights on the Road

Ah, summer road trips! A way to disconnect, decompress, get off the grid, leave your worries behind, and just drive. If you can also add a relaxing night’s sleep into the mix, sounds like the perfect vacation. So, meet the Backseat Bivy car camping gear.
This car bivy is 48-inch (121.9 cm) wide and 24 -inch (61 cm) long. It weighs 2.2 lbs (1 kg) and it’s made of Bluesign certified 600 Denier 72T recycled fabric and high-grade webbing. It comes with collapsible tent poles and adjustable headrest straps that are secured with a buckle.
Its creators claim the hammock turns your car into the ultimate adventure wagon.
Installing the Backseat Bivy is as easy as attaching the adjustable straps to the rear seat safety hooks and the front seat headrests, putting to use the gap left between the seats when you fold them down.
The hammock can increase the sleeping space of your trunk by up to 18 inches. Setting up the hammock is literally a one-minute job, so you won’t have to fumble in the dark installing tents or spend money on hotels.
The Backseat Bivy is a compact piece of equipment that can fold up when not in use, so you can even store it in your glovebox or the pocket behind your seat.
The hammock is designed to accommodate one person and their gear. However, it also works for couples who don’t mind snuggling up. It is compatible with any standard SUV, but also works with other types of vehicles such as hatchback.
The Backseat Bivy is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. It’s managed to reach its flexible goal of $8,500 and has raised over $10,000 so far. There are still 28 days left in the campaign.
If you want the hammock, you can get it for $92. The estimated delivery date is August 2021.
Its creators claim the hammock turns your car into the ultimate adventure wagon.
Installing the Backseat Bivy is as easy as attaching the adjustable straps to the rear seat safety hooks and the front seat headrests, putting to use the gap left between the seats when you fold them down.
The hammock can increase the sleeping space of your trunk by up to 18 inches. Setting up the hammock is literally a one-minute job, so you won’t have to fumble in the dark installing tents or spend money on hotels.
The Backseat Bivy is a compact piece of equipment that can fold up when not in use, so you can even store it in your glovebox or the pocket behind your seat.
The hammock is designed to accommodate one person and their gear. However, it also works for couples who don’t mind snuggling up. It is compatible with any standard SUV, but also works with other types of vehicles such as hatchback.
The Backseat Bivy is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. It’s managed to reach its flexible goal of $8,500 and has raised over $10,000 so far. There are still 28 days left in the campaign.
If you want the hammock, you can get it for $92. The estimated delivery date is August 2021.