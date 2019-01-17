autoevolution
Woman Rides Electric Cart in Walmart Parking Lot, Drinks Wine From Pringles Can

17 Jan 2019
by
U-turn
How’s that for putting a damper on someone’s idea of a good time? Walmart employees called the police to report a suspicious person riding an electric cart in the parking lot, drinking wine from a Pringles can.
All jokes aside, this was a real 911 call, Times Record News confirms. Police didn’t arrest or charge the woman, but she did receive a Walmart ban and they made sure she got the message loud and clear. No more joyrides for her, while sipping wine from an empty can of chips!

The incident occurred last Friday in Wichita Falls, Texas. Police were called at about 9 o’clock in the morning, with Walmart employees saying the “suspicious person” had been in the parking lot for roughly 3 hours. She wasn’t doing anything dangerous per se, but she was riding an electric cart, the kind usually used by people with physical limitations, and she was sipping wine from a Pringles car.

“Employees requested officers to ban a woman from the local Walmart store,” the report says. “Officer Jeff Hughes, a WFPD spokesperson, said police were told by dispatchers that they were looking for a woman wearing a blue jacket and black pants.”

“When officers arrived, they found the woman in a nearby restaurant, at which point she was notified that she had been barred from the Walmart location,” the publication further says, citing the spokesperson.

However, the woman wasn’t arrested or charged. After all, she hadn’t committed any crime, but Walmart is in its own right to ban her from the premises, because the parking lot is private property. If they don’t want people on electric carts drinking wine from Pringles cans, they can ban them – and call the police if they ever show up again.

Because no crime had been committed, the woman’s identity hasn’t been made public.
