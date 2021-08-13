Someone Has Created a Forza Horizon 5 Biomes Map, and It’s Pure Genius

Let’s be honest about it: Forza Horizon 5 is by far the most anticipated racing game of the year, and both Playground Games and Microsoft are doing an excellent job teasing us with tiny tidbits that keep the excitement at record levels.
Not a long time ago, Playground Games used a video podcast published on YouTube to brag about the biomes coming as part of Forza Horizon 5, showing just how awesome it’ll be to race in every location on the map.
After all, it’s Mexico, and the diverse scenery is what makes it such a great choice for the next Forza, so clearly, the biomes play a very important role in the whole concept.
Someone on reddit, however, had the brilliant idea to modify the Forza Horizon 5 map (you know, the one that made the headlines a few days ago) in such a way that we can easily see each biome and figure out their locations.
Using different colors, this map clearly shows where each of the 11 biomes in Forza Horizon 5 is located on the map, so for example, if you want to race in the jungle, just look for the region marked here with yellow.
Without a doubt, Forza Horizon 5 is going to be a hit from day one, especially as all these hints and teasers, as well as gameplay videos that made their way to YouTube, show that Playground Games has indeed listened to feedback and addressed many of the requests submitted by long-time Forza fans.
For example, one of the biggest changes in Forza Horizon 5 is the addition of a new longer highway that would allow for proper drag races and top speed tests. Of course, the traffic could still be a problem, but I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if PG finds a way to deal with this by the time Forza Horizon 5 officially sees the daylight in November.
