Some Fisker Ocean Reservation Holders Are Receiving Invitations To Pre-Order the SUV

Fisker confirmed that only 5,000 reservation holders will be able to pre-order the Ocean. The lucky ones that will go through with the buying process will receive the Ocean One – a limited and properly numbered edition of the much-anticipated all-electric SUV. Here’s what you need to know.
Even though the economy is not looking like it’s going to head in the right direction anytime soon, Fisker decided to not break its promise. The automaker that made a comeback for the EV era is now sending out an invitation to 5,000 lucky reservation holders. If you’re among those that made the first step early, then something might soon arrive in your electronic mailbox.
Fisker confirmed that it has sent out the first invitations. The company is taking its time with the process. It wants to see who responds and who doesn’t. E-mails are sent to specific groups. The automaker wants to make sure that the 5,000 Ocean One units will go to those that are ready to pull the trigger and agree to a pre-order.
The process of finding 5,000 reservation holders that will want to go further with the acquisition and be patient about the delivery is happening in groups. Thus, if you didn’t receive an invitation yet, just wait a couple of days or weeks. It’s entirely possible many early reservation holders will give up and you’ll be able to replace them.
The Fisker Ocean One is presenting itself as a fully loaded all-electric SUV. It includes a special digital signature unique for each of the 5,000 vehicles, a cool badge, 22-inch three-spoke wheels with aerodynamic design, and an eco-friendly MaliBlu interior made from recycled plastic bottles and polymers. It will also include a rotating infotainment screen!
Customers that want to pay for a pre-order must be ready for a price tag of $68,999. Unfortunately, this sum is so low because it does not include delivery, finance, and governmental costs. Moreover, maintenance isn’t part of the deal. The manufacturer will also offer customers the opportunity to customize the SUV as it gets closer to production. All this means that, in the end, almost nobody will pay $68,999 – it will be a lot more than this.
All the 5,000 Fisker Ocean One models will be consecutively numbered. The company is moving away from the confusing strategy previously used by carmakers like BMW or Mercedes. They won’t use “1/5000.” You’ll know exactly the number of your special, zero-emission SUV.
If you’re still excited, then make sure you have access to your e-mail and the $250 reservation made almost three years ago. The process began in late 2019 and it will continue for at least six more months.
Fisker recently confirmed at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Auto Industry Conference that it has 51,000 reservations for the Ocean SUV. Production is scheduled to begin in November this year at Magna Steyr’s facility in Austria where they hope to have an output of at least 40,000 units per year.
Fisker’s CEO said the company won’t change the price for the first 40,000 reservation holders that will go through with pre-ordering an Ocean.
