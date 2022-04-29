Henrik Fisker Brings the Good News, Says Previously Set Targets Will Be Met

Fisker’s CEO is nobody else than Henrik Fisker. The company is set to bring two new EVs to the market, even though there were a couple of problems regarding supply chains, production, and costs. The executive is positive about meeting the deadlines.
The crazy-looking, fashionable, and not very successful Fisker Karma was a statement that showed the car market is yet to be saturated. Like Tesla’s first Roadster, the Karma was also a test. In the end, it showed the company could make something and it could deliver the product. Unfortunately, Fisker Automotive didn’t manage to rise to expectations. The product flopped – badly.
The rear wheel-driven plug-in hybrid car with a solar roof, speakers instead of tailpipes, and a range extender was made in Finland, but the U.S. government still helped the entity with a small loan of $200 million. The public officials really wanted to help up-and-coming automakers with their green initiatives. The Karma was such a bad car that Fisker Automotive went bankrupt in 2013 because of it.
But nothing will stop someone that believes in their mission. Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is the rightful successor of Fisker Automotive. Now it will bring the Ocean and the PEAR – two all-electric vehicles that use the popular crossover shape to attract as many customers as possible.
The Fisker Ocean is made in Austria, even though the company says it is American. Contract manufacturing is popular nowadays, and Magna Steyr is already a key player in this space. Better do it with someone that knows their business rather than kickstarting something that’s not going to work in the end.
While on a podcast with Jason Stein, CEO Henrik Fisker confirmed the automaker is ready to start deliveries, as scheduled, in November. This will happen in the U.S. and in other select countries in Europe as well. There were over 31,000 pre-orders for the Ocean when we last checked, so it’s going to be interesting to see if Fisker will manage to outrun Rivian in the delivery department.
The CEO also thinks the auto industry is still one of the most “underestimated industries in the world in terms of complexity and costs.” He says that the bankruptcy episode taught him what matters most when it comes to success in the automotive sector. The man explains supply chains are extremely important and says cash is vital. He also admits Fisker was too early in the market with the Karma.
Unlike other manufacturers, Fisker Ocean still has a starting cost of $37,499 while offering a bold look, useful technology, a range of 250 mi (402 km), and a front-wheel drive architecture, while the most expensive version, the Fisker Ocean Extreme comes with 350 mi (563 km) of range, a revolving infotainment screen, and all-wheel-drive.
The Karma is still made today by a Chinese company. It’s called the Karma Revero GT.
