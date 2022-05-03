Smart, Gesture-Controlled Flasher Armband Keeps Riders Safe at a Simple Elbow Lift

Whether you’re cycling, riding your scooter, jogging, or walking your dog at night, the Flasher has got your back. This smart gadget is an armband whose turn signals are gesture-controlled and activated by simply lifting your elbow in the direction you want to go while keeping your hand on the handlebars so you won’t lose your balance.
The Flasher was designed with road safety in mind, but it also aims to protect you in the most user-friendly way. It includes two patented armbands that you easily snap on your upper arms. They are available in just one size, but they can easily adjust to the size of your arms. Once you get them on, you just power them, choose your preferred mode and you’re all set.
Each armband is equipped with 24 high-performance LEDs and is powered by a 700 mAh battery that takes around one hour and a half to fully charge via a USB-C port. The Flasher weighs just 4.9 ounces (140 grams) and has a diameter of 3.2” (83 mm). You can tuck the armbands into each other for easier transportation and you can comfortably carry them in your jacket’s pocket.
There are four modes available with the Flasher: Day Mode, Night Mode, Jogging Mode, and Emergency Mode. When used in the Day Mode, the battery lasts for up to 19 hours, while in the Night Mode, you can squeeze up to 9 hours on a charge.
Choosing a mode is as simple as pressing a button on the touch display, after which all you have to do is focus on the road ahead. A simple elbow lift will activate the turn signals and the emergency brake light activates automatically whenever you brake hard, shining up a powerful, red light on both arms.
Right now, the gesture-controlled Flasher armband is seeking funding on Kickstarter. A pledge of at least $157 will get you a set of two, with the estimated delivery date being November 2022.
