DVR80 Bike Tail Light Watches Over You When You Ride, Comes With Integrated Full HD Camera

Safety accessories are vital when you are riding your bicycle. Lighting devices are one of the most important ones, ensuring you are visible on the road. And just for your peace of mind, some of them nowadays come with an integrated camera, to record everything that’s going on in traffic around you.
The DVR80 from Tooo Cycling is not the only bike tail light to come with a camera, but it does claim to beat other competitors in terms of autonomy and recording time. A while back, we also wrote about the Dashbike tail light from German company Dashfactory. That one takes continuous footage of the vehicles passing you by, measuring the distance between your bike and the cars. It comes with internal memory with a capacity of 16GB and a 900 mAh battery that offers up to six hours of use on a charge.
But the DVR80 seems to be superior in terms of capabilities. First, this smart device, which is visible from one mile (1.6 km) away, offers up to 9.5 hours of recording battery life, thanks to its 2500 mAh Li-ion battery.
It also comes with an included 64GB Mini SD card that allows you to record 12.5 hours. The tail light from Tooo Cycling is also brighter than others on the market, putting out 80 lumens with its bright LED light.
With its universal bracket, the DVR80 can be mounted on any seat post diameter.
The camera records in full HD (1920x1080p) at 30 fps and is equipped with a video loop mode. Its wide-angle lens makes it possible to record everything at a 105-degree angle, whether it is special moments, an accident, or a car’s license plate.
It comes with an IPX5 waterproof rating and can also be used at night, in low ambient light.
You can now find Tooo Cycling’s DVR80 tail light with camera on Kickstarter and you can have it for a pledge of $180. The estimated delivery date is February 2022.
