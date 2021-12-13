eXploration Air Traffic Management Is What Will Make the Fifth Element a Reality

ICON3 Bike Light Puts Out 575 Lumens, Reacts to the Environment to Make You More Visible

Ireland-based bike light manufacturer See.Sense is back on the market with its latest model called ICON3, which it claims is the smartest and brightest one so far. 6 photos



With an IP67 rating and weighing less than 50 grams (1.7 oz), the ICON3’s final design and type of mount will be decided by customers, as See.Sense boasts of being interested in the feedback of the community when it comes to developing its products.



The ICON3 bicycle light comes with an “automatically turn off” feature that activates after three minutes of inactivity, so that it can preserve battery life. And while we’re on the subject, the light claims 16 hours of runtime per charge, on Reactive Flash.



See.Sense designed the ICON3 to react to the environment, sense your change of speed and react accordingly, flashing brighter and faster so that you become more visible in traffic. This can prove very useful when you’re at roundabouts, road junctions, and other scenarios that pose a higher risk for you as a



A dedicated app gives you access to many other features. You can use it to change the flash pattern, the brightness of the ICON3, to overview your rides, and set crash and theft alerts, in case your bike is moved. You can also enable the “Get Me Home” mode of the



The ICON3 smart bike light is now the subject of an



The ICON3 added around 20 percent more lumens compared to the earlier ICON2 model, claiming 575 lumens in the front and 350 in the rear . It offers 270-degree visibility, meaning you will get noticed from pretty much all angles, and the light uses enhanced and focused optics that make you visible from greater distances both during daytime and nighttime.With an IP67 rating and weighing less than 50 grams (1.7 oz), the ICON3’s final design and type of mount will be decided by customers, as See.Sense boasts of being interested in the feedback of the community when it comes to developing its products.The ICON3 bicycle light comes with an “automatically turn off” feature that activates after three minutes of inactivity, so that it can preserve battery life. And while we’re on the subject, the light claims 16 hours of runtime per charge, on Reactive Flash.See.Sense designed the ICON3 to react to the environment, sense your change of speed and react accordingly, flashing brighter and faster so that you become more visible in traffic. This can prove very useful when you’re at roundabouts, road junctions, and other scenarios that pose a higher risk for you as a rider A dedicated app gives you access to many other features. You can use it to change the flash pattern, the brightness of the ICON3, to overview your rides, and set crash and theft alerts, in case your bike is moved. You can also enable the “Get Me Home” mode of the light , which gives you an extra hour of runtime so you can finish your ride. Other modes are also proposed by the See.Sense team and customers get to have a say whether they should become available or not with the ICON3.The ICON3 smart bike light is now the subject of an Indiegogo campaign and backers can offer their support and get one set for approximately $120. Shipping is estimated to begin in April 2022.

