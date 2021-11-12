Faro Bike Helmet Is Smart and Fun To Wear, Comes With 40 Customizable LEDs and an App

Yes, we know that most bike helmets are boring, but bear with us for just a sec because this particular one does something more than just save your life. It is actually fun to wear and smart, too.
In the works for quite a while now, the Faro helmet was finally launched by Unit 1 and it is now available to pre-order. This is not your ordinary safety accessory, as it makes sure you will get noticed on the road, literally and figuratively.
With a weight of approximately 17 ounces (480g) and an IPX-6 waterproof rating, the Faro comes with a tearproof and weatherproof fabric, five fixed vents, and is available in several colors. There’s also an optional MIPS (multi-directional impact protection) available for the helmet, which is a low friction liner meant to improve impact absorption on rotational collisions. And while in the end, a helmet is just a helmet when it comes to design, so there’s only so much you can do to stand out in the crowd, the features of the Faro are what sets it apart.
The helmet is packed with lights on both the front and back, putting out a total of more than 500 lumens, including an automatic brake light and turn signals. In addition to the white LED strip in the front and the red one in the back, there are also 40 more hidden LEDs beneath its fabric, and these ones are fully customizable.
An optional handlebar remote lets you control the brake light and turn signal, and there’s a dedicated mobile app for the helmet, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. From the app, you can customize the hidden lights in the back with various animations and colors, and opt between different energy management profiles, saving battery life. There’s also fall detection available via the app, and more.
Faro’s rechargeable battery has an 1850 mAh capacity and can last up to 10 hours. It takes three hours to fully charge it via the USB Type-C port.
The Unity 1 Faro smart bike helmet is available to pre-order now for approximately $190. If you also opt for the additional MIPS, you’ll have to pay an extra $36, and another $36 for the optional remote control.
