Small Entegra Qwest RV Blows Out Its Full Wall Slide to Gain More Space

26 Jul 2022, 22:14 UTC ·
If you're looking for a compact RV that's easy to drive and park while still providing enough room for travelers, you might want to take a look at this Class C motorhome. For 2022, Entegra Coach is proposing a small mobile home that has all the amenities you need. Plus, it has a full-length slide-out that increases the overall living space.
The Qwest is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 with a 170-inch (432 cm) wheelbase. Under the hood, it has a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that is capable of delivering 188 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. The vehicle measures 25.2 ft (7.6 meters) in length, and it's 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It doesn't sound like much, but this RV does come with a full wall slide that allows it to gain some extra space.

The Qwest is available in four different floor plans, but we're going to take a look at the 24L. Recently, Matt from Matt's RV Reviews offered a full tour of this model, allowing us to see what it's all about. The motorhome's exterior features a 14-ft (4.2-meter) awning, outdoor speakers, and a shower that comes in handy when you want to clean up a bit before entering the RV.

The interior is pretty spacious for a Class C, even without the slide-out in place. There's a mix of neutral tones that create a relaxing atmosphere. The cab area has a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two travelers. It also features a skylight that lets natural light come inside.

Next to this area is the living room, which is equipped with theatre seats that are positioned right across a TV. It also has several cabinets for storage above. Depending on the owners' preferences, this area can feature a dinette instead of the theatre seats.

A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which is compact, but it does have everything you need. That includes a round sink, a two-burner propane cooktop with a glass cover, a convection microwave, and a refrigerator. There are plenty of cabinets and drawers, and it even has a pull-out pantry for storage.

At the rear is the bedroom. This area is equipped with a queen-size bed that folds up, several cabinets placed above the bed, and a spacious closet. Lastly, the bathroom in the 24L is incredibly spacious. It has a generous shower, another round sink with storage underneath, a medicine cabinet, and a standard flush toilet.

Other features included in this model are an AC unit, a water heater, and a 190-watt solar panel mounted on the roof . Plus, it has a 43-gallon (195-liter) freshwater tank and two 31-gallon (141-liter) greywater and blackwater ones. Pricing for the 2022 Entegra Qwest 24L starts at $197,311 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see what the model has to offer.

Video thumbnail


Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

