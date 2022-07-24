Sunseeker Motorhomes Focus Their Energy on Exploiting the Ford Transit's Capabilities

Folks, I want you to imagine that it's summertime. With work and careers out of the way for a week or two, it's time to start exploring the world without any responsibilities except for getting the sleep you need when you need it and ensuring your belly is full. Heck, it's summer; even a cold one can be added to that list. The question is, how are you going to embark upon all those adventures you have planned?
Well, this is where Sunseeker and their ability to manipulate a Ford Transit chassis into their idea of an optimum RV, and when I say optimum, I mean it. With starting rates set at around $129,000 (€126,000 at current exchange rates) for a 2023 TS, you'd better start getting ready to take out some of those savings. So let's explore if it's worth all that cash or credit.
First of all, I want you to see a Transit in your mind and then strip away all of the rear construction until you're left with nothing more than a bare chassis. On top of that, Sunseeker lays down an aluminum frame, ensuring things remain light, and on top of that, a composite substrate and gel coat fiberglass exterior. Block foam insulation will keep you warm and/or cool.
AWD, just in case you decide to explore some areas of the map where pavement appears to be more of an option than a necessity. There may just be one downside, a 25-gallon (114-liter) fuel tank. You may need to bring some jerry cans if you want to travel more than just a few hundred miles.
After driving for a few hours, you arrive at your destination, step out of the TS, and breathe in the fresh air. With your significant other wrapped around you, it's time to just soak in the moment. Once finished, it's time to ready the campsite. But, did the TS provide all the necessary storage to bring along your necessities, and does it have what it takes to survive where no other humans seem to do so? It looks like it does.
While readying the outdoor dining area, an awning will provide shade in case the sun is beating down on your neck, and exterior sound speakers keep you vibing all the way through the process. With power now being diverted to systems like water filtration, lighting, and AC, you'll be glad the TS is ready for your solar power needs.
Since it's time for dinner, let's stroll inside this mobile dwelling and explore just how much you'll be getting for the asking price. For the sake of argument, I've chosen to focus on one of the two available TS floorplans, the TS2370, simply because it features a slideout. Yes, this Class C motorhome includes a mobile section of sidewall and interior space, helping you move around the cabin with ease.
start getting interesting. Depending on the floorplan you choose, you'll have a double bed or two twins for sleeping, but the dinettes look like they're ready for a sleepy guest too. Since it's just you and the Mrs. traveling today, the entire vehicle is all to yourselves.
Before bed, you get busy on dinner plans, unfurling your cooking abilities on a large countertop, on a two-burner stovetop, and hidden in the fridge, all your primary materials like meats, milk, and anything else that needs keeping cold. With your steamed salmon and veggies finished, you decide to avoid the dinette and enjoy dinner outside while watching the sunset. With bellies full, it's time to wind down with a self-care session (shower and brushing teeth) and off to bed.
The next day, you and your significant other arise, have breakfast and start reading yourselves for the day's activities. Maybe you grabbed a bicycle rack or brought along some kayaks. Whatever your adventurous plans may bring, the TS seems to have everything you need.
Ultimately, it's not the most expensive motorhome out there, and it doesn't have to be. It still boasts the necessary gear to help you ditch the classic neighborhoods we grew up in and finally hit the road with a ready machine. Consider the cost for capabilities, and you may find that it's worth it.
