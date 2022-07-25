Couple Breathes New Life Into Old 1985 RV, Transforms It Into a Chic Home on Wheels

Vintage RVs certainly have a unique charm that simply cannot be found in modern vehicles. That's the case with this old 1985 Nissan motorhome that started its life as a Datsun. Although the RV maintained its vintage look, its interior was completely renovated and turned into a cozy space fit for a lovely couple and their furry friend.
Jerome and Melanie have been living life on the road together with their rescue pup Leni since 2015. Initially, the Austrian couple got a taste of the van life with the help of a Knaus Sun Traveller motorhome. After they moved to Canada, they discovered Eddie, a 1985 RV born as a Datsun that was "forced" to become a Nissan.
Although much more compact than their previous vehicle, it's big enough for them and Leni. Plus, it's easy to maneuver, and it easily fits in a single parking spot. So the motorhome started its new life as Eddie. The two touched up the rusty exterior. They painted the camper white, while the cab received a fresh coat of baby blue paint.
Overall, Jerome and Melanie kept the vintage look and only added the necessary amenities such as an outside shower, a rack that can hold bigger items, and a 150-watt solar panel. The interior is what will surprise you. With a boho-chic décor that combines comfort with style, you wouldn't even believe that this couple is actually living full-time in a 1985 RV.
The first thing you're going to notice is that the vehicle packed with features. The couple put a small sliding door between the cab and the living area so that they could access their tiny home without having to step outside.
Conveniently, right above the cab is the bedroom, which has a queen-size bed. And if that's not enough for Jerome and Melanie, they can always turn their living room into additional sleeping space for two. During the day, this versatile area will include two comfortable seats and a table, allowing them to use it as a workspace.
Next to the living room is a big closet. That's where they keep their clothes and other items. On the opposite side is the kitchen. Although small, it does have everything they need, including a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a small sink, a range hood, and a refrigerator. There's also a pull-up counter extension that maximizes space and several cabinets for storage.
Eddie does come with a bathroom as well. It is super-compact, but it has a shower, a composting toilet, a hanger for towels, and some small storage areas. There's even a vent that helps eliminate odors and minimize humidity. The motorhome also has a 40-liter (182-gallon) water tank.
Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a full tour of this vintage RV with a chic interior. To find out more about Eddie and its owners, you can click the clip down below.
