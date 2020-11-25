Small Changes Make a Huge Impact on the Styling of the 2022 Subaru BRZ

From a design standpoint, the new BRZ is more of an evolution rather than a revolution over the first generation of the Japanese coupe. The Sketch Monkey believes that Subaru could have done better, though.
Marouane Bembli is particularly displeased by two lines that dip very fast on the side profile. With the magic of Photoshop, the pixel wizard straightened up those design motifs and connected them to the shoulder line on the door. The changes don’t end here, though. The side vents integrated into the front bumper have been narrowed, cleaning up the fascia while emphasizing the black plastic grille in the center.
The bone-stock wheels have been switched with a more concave design featuring a larger diameter and 10 spokes, but in the real world, that sidewall translates to a choppy ride. “But it’s a sports car! It isn’t meant to be comfortable!” I get it, you do have a point, but don’t forget that daily driving is common among BRZ owners.
Given the poor condition of the U.S. road network, low-profile tires will fail more often than the 215/45 R17s or 215/40 R18s of the 2022 BRZ. Subaru has opted for Michelin Pilot Sport 4 for this application, which is a very good choice for both dry and wet driving.
The two-door coupe twinned with the Toyota GR 86 features a larger engine than before, which cranks out 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque without resorting to forced induction. The Japanese automaker has also widened the rear track for better stability, reinforced the suspension’s mounting points, and retuned the struts up front to improve cornering.
Subaru is promising 50 percent more torsional rigidity than the previous BRZ, which is exactly what you want from a sports car in the twisties. On that note, what do you think about the newcomer? Is it good enough at $30,000 or thereabouts right off the bat or would you rather spend those bucks on a Ford Mustang with the EcoBoost?
The bone-stock wheels have been switched with a more concave design featuring a larger diameter and 10 spokes, but in the real world, that sidewall translates to a choppy ride. “But it’s a sports car! It isn’t meant to be comfortable!” I get it, you do have a point, but don’t forget that daily driving is common among BRZ owners.
Given the poor condition of the U.S. road network, low-profile tires will fail more often than the 215/45 R17s or 215/40 R18s of the 2022 BRZ. Subaru has opted for Michelin Pilot Sport 4 for this application, which is a very good choice for both dry and wet driving.
The two-door coupe twinned with the Toyota GR 86 features a larger engine than before, which cranks out 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque without resorting to forced induction. The Japanese automaker has also widened the rear track for better stability, reinforced the suspension’s mounting points, and retuned the struts up front to improve cornering.
Subaru is promising 50 percent more torsional rigidity than the previous BRZ, which is exactly what you want from a sports car in the twisties. On that note, what do you think about the newcomer? Is it good enough at $30,000 or thereabouts right off the bat or would you rather spend those bucks on a Ford Mustang with the EcoBoost?