"Slim Body" Audi SQ5 by ABT Sounds Like 425 HP

That's what they're calling it. The point of this version is to be slightly more subtle, though the front bumper's rectangular intakes won't let anybody think it's a stockOur favorite part of the project is still the exhaust system. It's got quad 102mm carbon tips. And thanks to the young race car driver's YouTube channel, we finally have a video of the raspy turbocharged V6, which sounds a little bit like a Maserati."In contrast to the production version with just two chrome brackets, this finally makes the exhaust visible again," says Hans-Jürgen Abt.And instead of the usual 354and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), the TFSI mill now makes 425 HP and 550Nm (406lb-ft) of torque. So you shouldn't be afraid of racing lighter hot hatchbacks or even cheap Porsche anymore.Power and torque increases are achieved through the usual trio of exhaust, intake and the ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit. You can also have the package with the regular Q5, in which came you might have aengine. The 3-liter diesel V6 can be boosted from its usual 286 HP to 330 HP and 670 Nm of touq.eThe kit keeps the modified front and rear fenders from the previous SQ5 kit. However, the side skirts are more subtle. Even without fender flares, the wheel arches can be filled with pretty big wheels, up to 21 inches. But we can't say we like these ABT aftermarket 5-spoke alloys all that much.Coilover suspension fitted to the SUV can bring the body closer to the ground by anything from to 35 to 60mm. Last but not least, some interior goodies are available, including a carbon fiber cap for the gear shifter. Can you dig it!