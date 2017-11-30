Slammed 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Photoshop Job

Ever since the official debut of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which was a two-step process involving the E3 gaming convention and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, we've been keeping an eye out for real-world sightings of the 700 hp beast.

Nevertheless, we've now brought along an image that shows just that, albeit with a virtual twist - we're talking about digital tuning hers. Thanks to a few Photoshop touches, this Rennsport Neunelfer has been slammed, with the 700 hp supercar now appearing to ride as close to the asphalt as possible.



In fact, we're dealing with an Instagram label that enjoys giving all sorts of machines a virtual lowering treatment, so we can check out the slammed posterior of the Zuffenhausen hero. And while the two cars shown here have different hues, at least both are gifted with the Weissach package.



Of course, such a mod would confine the rear-engined special to the racetrack. Even so, the microscopic ground clearance of the Porscha wouldn't allow it to access certain circuits out there.



Nevertheless, there's no reason to fret over a Photoshop stunt, so we prefer to stick to the giggles delivered by images such as the ones we have here.



Heck, given the fact that the GT2 RS has the most generous front splitter in the Neunelfer line-up (this angle doesn't show the aero element in its full glory), such a transformation would easily turn King Kong into a snow plow for the cold season.



