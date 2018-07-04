Skoda Octavia RS Facelift Stands Next to Old Model for Comparison

Not every facelift is successful, and most believe Skoda has failed with the Octavia. However, the RS version remains an appealing car, and we think this newer model doesn't look all that bad.

The Mk3 Octavia RS came out in 2013, so a facelift was badly needed. Skoda messed around with the design and split the headlights into two smaller parts, one of which connects to the grille. Because the feature stands out so much, we failed to notice all the other changes that are going on.



For example, they changed the line where the hood meets the grille, revised the side "intake" and fog lights. The cruise control radar, which is optional, has been moved from the lower grille to just below the badge. In short, you can't fit the headlights from the new model to the old one without major bodywork changes.



The wheels are the same between the two, but you can order them in black now. Under the hood, the gasoline engines got more power. The 220 HP model jumped to 230 HP, but is no longer available because of the WLTP tests.



Meanwhile, the 230 HP model now makes



Next year marks the launch of a new Octavia generation, the 4th. The RS models should get more power, but their debut will take until 2020.





