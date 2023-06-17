Sketchy Mitsubishi Sports Coupe-Cabrio Shows a Properly New Design Direction for the Brand

I'm pretty sure we have discussed this in the past already, but I am sorely, totally, and deeply disappointed in Mitsubishi as a once-glorious Japanese automaker that is today well below the standard of 'a shadow of its former self.' In fact, I'm sure that some Chinese brands are laughing their copycats off when thinking about Mitsu's latest endeavors.
I am talking, of course, about their European way of destroying the little faith we have had left in it. Just think about the Renault Clio-based 2024 Mitsubishi Colt subcompact hatchback or Renault Captur-based Mitsubishi ASX crossover to understand how badge engineering can hit newly incredible lows. Then just look at the North American scene on which the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and 2024 Lexus TX now dwell. That's also to consider the flip side of the coin if you need a more positive example of 'cloning.'
Anyway, speaking of the company's US affairs, Mitsubishi is not doing great in America either – not with the Mirage and Mirage G4, Eclipse Cross, and the trio of Outlander Sport, Outlander, and Outlander PHEV, that is. If you look at their lineup, there's no sports car or hero flagship. And that's one reason why they are dying a prolonged death in the shadows, and no one bothers to care about them. Well, that may be all in the real world.
Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, there are still folks who think fondly about Mitsubishi and don't even ask for a moment of recognition from the Japanese automaker's fans. No worries, we are ready to catapult Murad Baste, a Barcelona, Spain-based Exterior Transportation Designer known as bast_m on social media, who has CGI-imagined the perfect Mitsubishi coupe-cabrio, into primetime.
So, the pixel master recently started a short series on his YouTube channel about the "car design process." Parts one and two cover the absolute basics – how designers sketch cars, and as a template, he decided upon rendering a two-door Mitsubishi sports car with a fixed retractable roof, aka a coupe-cabriolet model. Of course, there is no potential nameplate for this stunning Mitsu creation, as this is merely a virtual ideation sketch. Still, the design study sure looks feisty enough to rock the world of compact sports cars like the BMW M2, Nissan Z, or Toyota GR Supra, among others.
Too bad it's merely wishful thinking and that the Japanese automaker will continue to make its fans angry with stuff like the Mitsubishi Clio (sorry, Colt) and Mitsubishi Captur (again, sorry, ASX) while, in fact, everyone wants to see the company bring back to life the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Hey, even a slightly atypical Lancer would be better than nothing – perhaps exactly as imagined by Theottle in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video?
