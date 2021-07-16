Silverback’s New Hybrid E-Bike Looks Minimalist but Is Great for Commuting

German e-bike manufacturer Silverback has updated its S-Electro collection with a new, minimalist model. Meet S-Electro Metro, the hybrid e-bike great for the urban jungle.
As described by its designers, the Metro bike has a minimalist look aimed to focus on practicability rather than fanciness. The bike’s pedal-assist modes (three in number) are powered by a 250W Shimano Steps E7000 electric assist motor and the Metro is equipped with a 504Wh battery, which is internal.
Depending on the terrain you are riding on and the assist mode you opt for, the e-bike offers ranges between 18.6 to 62 miles (30 to 100 km) on a charge. The battery takes three hours to recharge to 80 percent.
Thanks to its simplistic design, no useless bells, and whistles, the S-Electro Metro bike can easily be locked wherever you need to take it with you, be it your office, home, a shop, and so on. It comes with an integrated bike lock. It is also easy to maintain and to use, as this is meant to facilitate your commutes.
The Metro e-bike comes with internal cable routing and the motor mount is also cleverly integrated. It features a Shimano HG-50 10 speed cassette, SR Suntour suspension fork with hydraulic lockout, and disk brakes.
Silverback boasts on its S-Electro engineered hydro formed alloy frame of the bike, which translates into a lighter but sturdier bike frame.
The bike is equipped with Surface 29-inch symmetrical alloy rims and Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires.
You can get the S-Electro Metro hybrid e-bike for approximately $3,500 (€3,000), with the bike being available in three color options and four sizes, from S to XL.
Another great model to consider from Silverback, also from its S-Electro series, is Stepdown, a more powerful e-bike designed around a Shimano Steps E8000 motor, which packs a 630Wh internal battery. This model is a bit cheaper, at approximately $3,200 (€2,700).
