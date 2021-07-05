CrownCruiser E-Bike Is What a Smart Bike in a Retro Package Looks Like

With e-bikes taking the world by storm in recent years, there are lots of models and options riders can choose from. And while most are going for a more modern look when they pick their toys, there are some who look for a retro dose with their e-juice. That’s what Crowncruiser goes for, a mix of everything in a retro package.
UK-based startup CrownCruiser Motors has developed an e-bike to fit anyone’s taste and style. The monocoque carbon fiber frame can be customized to the rider’s desire with five colors to choose from: Carbon Fiber, Yellow Carbon, Bubble Gum, Smokey Grey, and Bad Ass Blue. Its side grills and wheel rims can also be modified with a choice of eight more colors.
Along with its monocoque body, the CrownCruiser has been fitted with a Rock Shox front girder suspension with lock out and damping control that gives it enough durability to conquer any terrain. The wider wheels are not just for looks, but they also allow for more traction and stability.
Teamed with a 750W rear hub motor which has a peak output of 1000W, you’ve got yourself a powerful ride that can top 31 mph (50 kph). For those who want to take it for a cruise around the city, its combined throttle and power assist pedals give the rider a choice of two-speed modes.
With the pedal assist system (PAS), you can ride it at 15.5 mph (25 kph). Crowncruiser comes with swappable 36-V/11.6-Ah or 48-V/14.5-Ah battery options that can offer a pedal-assist range of up to 100 miles (160 km) per charge.
Even though the bike adopts a retro style, it packs some serious tech that includes integrated Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, anti-theft sensors, and more. It comes with its own app available for both iOS and Android devices. These devices can be mounted on the carbon-fiber handlebar, letting the rider access ride-tracking data like speed and riding stats.
In case you run out of battery, rest assured: the e-bike also offers wireless charging. Moreover, in case of a crash, its built-in Gyro and Accelerometer Sensor can detect a fall or impact and alert your emergency contact with a crash warning alert and pin drop your location.
Currently, the team at CrownCruiser Motors is getting ready to launch its e-bike on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, where pledges will start at $3,150.
