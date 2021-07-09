SB30 e-Bike From Smart Balance Could Very Well Be the Perfect Urban Companion

One recent e-bike I've come across is the SB30 from Smart Balance, a little-known e-mobility company out of Bucharest Romania with big ambitions and even bigger hearts. Around since 2015, and focused on breaking away from conventional mobility norms, this team already has a few patents out on the market and are sure to bring a few more along the way.
As for the SB30, this tiny terror is meant to be the perfect fit in a city that ranks as one of the top ten highest congested cities in Europe according to Tom Tom International. Basically, if it can make it there, it can make it anywhere.
The first feature that drew my attention to the SB30 was its design. At this point in my life, I haven’t seen a more oddly satisfying frame design. The reason I say this is because there is literally no seat post to reinforce vertical motions experienced by the frame. Instead, the top tube of the bike seems to be thick enough, and offers the proper shape to withstand some pressures, much like a leaf spring would on a car.
more than enough to go to work, come home, go out to dinner and a ride, and when once you get home, you’ll still have some juice left over. The only downside may be the 5-hour recharge time, but, as technology advances, I'm sure there’ll be a fast charger in the works.
Now, this battery must be powering something, and it is. Mounted to the rear hub, a 240-watt motor is almost invisible and took me a moment to spot, but most importantly, offers a software limited max speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). A torque rating isn’t mentioned on the manufacturer’s website, but the bike can function with a 120 kg (264 lbs) rider aboard. If you’re slimmer than that, you can figure out a way to add a cargo carrier and tow the weight difference.
All that is then supported by what looks to be an aluminum frame, otherwise I couldn’t explain the total weight, just 16.5 kg (36 lbs), and the friggin price, 6,990 Romania Leu, which is the equivalent to $1,680 at current exchange rates. However, if you feel that’s too much for you, Smart Balance has another version of the SB30 at 5,990 Romanian Leu, around $1,440 at current exchange rates.
reduce bumps and vibrations even more, a shock absorber is integrated into the fork steerer tube. Not the most amount of travel you’ll ever see, but it's enough to keep you and your bike from bouncing around like a bucking horse.
Speaking of integration, the SB30’s stem includes a display with all the information you’ll need to make sure that you complete your journey and even Bluetooth connectivity. Battery levels, speed, and range are all shown here. Throw on a pair of ergonomic grips, disk brakes on both the front and back wheels, and a sneaky on/off button, and you’re ready to tackle the ever-crowded streets of your local neighborhood. If you don’t live in a cramped city, then just take it out for some extended bike rides. LED headlight and kickstand complete the mix.
It’s small, it’s nimble, has a decent range, and the power to do a bit more than just carry a rider around. Yeah, the SB30 sounds like a promising contender for solving some mobility issues we’re all facing nowadays.
