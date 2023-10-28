Silicon Valley Giant's Hyperion Superyacht Is for Sale: Boasts a Classy Cigar Lounge Feel

Now, I'm all for the finest and most modern living our society has to offer, but at the same time, I have a taste for the classics. You'll understand what I mean the moment you step aboard Hyperion, a 155-foot yacht owned by one of Silicon Valley's James Henry Clark, one of the Valley's "Founding Fathers," as I like to call him.
Folks, James Henry Clark, was born in 1944, and over the years, inclinations towards computer sciences and downright business put him where he is today, one of Silicon Valley's wealthiest entrepreneurs, with an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.
Now, what's the first thing that a billionaire, or even millionaire, tends to do when they've fulfilled their appetite for the greenbacks? They buy toys, and lots of them, often turning them into downright investments. This brings us to the ravishing machine before us today, the Hyperion, Clark's own toy. Well, guess what? It's up for sale, and this little walk through its halls and lounges is sure to appeal to anyone with a taste for the "old money" lifestyle.
The reason I say this about the Hyperion is that from the first moment that I laid eyes upon its interior, I was transported to a time before all the runaround of modern living was ever a thing; I felt as though I was thrown in a place where the taste of the cigars and whiskey were the only elements that required your attention.
Before I go on, allow me to point out that everything we see is the work of one of the industry's most beloved yachting designers, Pieter Beeldsnijder, who passed away in March 2016. still, his legacy lives on in countless ships all over the world.
Part of the lounge sits atop an elevated section of the yacht, and access to the entertainment center, or rather, another room with a TV lounge, game table, and even an electronic piano, is made by taking a few steps down and joining the rest of the gang.
Before we explore the rest of this vessel, take a moment to picture yourself in the middle of the action. Imagine yourselves after a day of sitting around in the sun and heading into this lounge, where food, drinks, and games await to help you relax and socialize with your loved ones. Maybe someone in the group knows a tad of piano; maybe someone's versatile with their voice. There's sure to be a show, no matter what. Part of this lounge is also designated for those of us who can't escape our landlocked responsibilities, a little corner office.
As we dive deeper into the Hyperion, it's apparent that this ship had quite the amount of cash poured into it. After all, flawless interiors and marble-filled bathrooms aren't cheap. How much cash? Well, that's not information that I'm privy to, but future owners are sure to be able to get their hands on it.
But, as an idea, we can consider that the Hyperion is currently selling for just €50K shy of €13M ($13,750,000 at current exchange rates). This is a price that includes use and even two refits over the course of Hyperion's life; it was completed in 1998. Yes, it may sound like a rather old vessel, but consider that some of these babies are seen sailing seas for decades; it's basically in the prime of its life, with engines, masts, and sails that have stood the test of time.
Overall, not one, but two tenders are stored in this ship's belly, and accompanying those vehicles, future owners of the Hyperion can look forward to two Sea Bobs, two e-Foils, paddleboards, waterskis, wakeboards, and even snorkeling/diving gear. What more could you ask for?
Sure, it's not the sort of yacht that has multiple and expansive decks, but the exterior of this puppy is still more than ready to house you and all your sun-loving guests with countless sunbeds, an elevated "sun deck" sitting atop one of the ships cabs, and enough empty space to do with as you please. Come nighttime, I can picture a couple of tables illuminated by Hyperion's lights and, in the background, music you can't help but move to.
At the end of the day, not everyone has the sort of cash to purchase such a dreamy machine, but then again, that's just it; we can still dream a little. However, for some, unique ships like the Hyperion often open doors to other venues. Why not rent it out for movies and the like? Just a little something-something for a Saturday afternoon.
Upon the first few moments of my exploration into this vessel and all it has to offer, I found myself in the main lounge. Here, leathers, brushed textiles, and a heavy use of wood brings about a warm and homey glow to the place. But, the real attraction is the dual-level layout.
Now, I'm not going to sit here and bore you with details regarding this ship's rigging, equipment, or even what sort of engines are found inside. Instead, try and picture where in the heck the following list of toys could be hidden in what is essentially a sloop.
