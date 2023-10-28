Custom 1971 Honda CL350 Adds Dual-Sport Utility to the Classic Scrambler Formula

If you’re a regular visitor of the Custom Bikes section on autoevolution, then you might know that we have a soft spot for machines with small engines and plenty of attitude. James Fawcett of Slipstream Creations appears to be equally fond of such specimens, showing a strong affinity for classic Hondas in particular. This isn’t the first time we've brought up his work, and it certainly won’t be the last!
Although James is the sole mastermind behind Slipstream, he still manages to handle most aspects of each project in-house. This is a true testament to the sheer extent of his skillset, which had worked miracles on the 1971 Honda CL350 showcased above. Being the scrambler variant of the road-only CB, the motorcycle came with a decent bit of off-roading capability straight out of the box.
Sir Fawcett dialed it all the way up to eleven, though, turning the vintage CL350 into a fully-fledged dual-sport capable of carrying all the luggage you’d ever need. As the donor was being dismantled, its stock fenders, subframe, and suspension items have been taken out of the equation altogether. James built an all-new subframe from scratch, subsequently linking it to aftermarket shock absorbers from Hagon’s range.
These bad boys feature dual-rate springs, and they’re slightly taller than the factory parts to provide some extra ground clearance. At the front, suspension duties are carried out by the repurposed forks of a 1975 Honda CB500T, which was kind enough to give away its front disc brake, as well. High-mounted custom fenders are present on both ends, but let us focus on the rear section more closely for a minute.
Atop the CL350’s replacement subframe lies an elegant bench seat, with a custom electronics tray stashed beneath the padding. The sizeable luggage rack is what really grabs our attention, though, offering enough space for two panniers on the sides and some generous room to stash other items up top. Moreover, a retro-looking taillight is neatly placed on the rear fender.
Up north, lighting comes from a grilled LED headlamp held in place via bespoke mounting hardware, but there’s no available information regarding the mods performed in the cockpit. The equipment in that area appears to be stock, yet James did remove the mirrors and one of the dials for a cleaner look. Aluminum aftermarket rims can now be found on unsprung territory, wearing chunky dual-purpose knobbies at both ends.
The creature’s powerplant was treated to an invigorating makeover, while its high-mounted exhaust headers got heat-wrapped and topped with reverse megaphone mufflers. These aftermarket silencers are made of stainless-steel and joined by twin Uni air filters on the intake side of things. A handmade skid plate protects the engine’s underside, and the stunning blue and white paintwork was executed in-house.
