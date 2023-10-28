Virtuosity Superyacht Offers a Mix of Soothing Private Spaces and Jazzed-Up Party Spaces

Expressions like "floating villa" and "seafaring sanctuary" are often overused in the maritime realm, but they are the right descriptors to use when talking about Sanlorenzo Yachts' Virtuosity, a 186-foot (56.7-meter) superyacht that captivates with its grandeur, lavish amenities, and impressive functionality.
Virtuosity is the second hull in the Italian shipyard's 57Steel series of metal superyachts, joining its sistership My Alma, which was delivered in August. The new motor yacht was sold in collaboration with Fraser Yachts back in 2021 and made her global debut at the recent 2023 Monaco Yacht Show.
Boasting interior and exterior design penned by the esteemed Zuccon International Project, Virtuosity has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It spans five decks and offers an impressive 1,000 GT gross tonnage, which is double the volume of its predecessors in the 52Steel series.
The superyacht has just joined the Fraser charter fleet, and the company has shared pictures of its expansive decks for the first time, showcasing a balanced combination of soothing private spaces and sumptuous amped-up common areas that would make the perfect setting for memorable parties with friends and family.
The freshly revealed images show a yacht that can indeed be described as a "floating sanctuary," with lavish staterooms for accommodation, a comfortable and casual main saloon and dining area, an expansive beach area, a glass-bottomed swimming pool, generous open-air lounging areas, and much more. All these features ensure the vessel is capable of offering unforgettable yachting vacations, with passengers embarking on an immersive adventure surrounded by nothing but luxury and the vast open ocean.
Sanlorenzo has also integrated its signature features onboard this yacht, such as the glass-bottomed swimming pool on the main deck, which measures 13.11 feet (four meters) in length, and an expansive beach area that spans no less than 1,185 square feet (110 square meters) on this model. The glass panels in the pool's floor allow natural light to pour into the beach club below, which is equipped with three fold-out terraces at the stern, port, and starboard that create a nice waterfront lounge complete with a seating area, a TV, and a bar.
A secondary pool, a smaller one with a transparent front panel and surrounded by sun pads, is located forward on the upper deck and offers private access from the master suite. There is plenty of seating space in this area as well, creating a nice setup for cocktails and socialization. Guests can access the pool area from the side decks.
There is also a second master suite located forward on the main deck that offers passengers equally breathtaking views. Another remarkable feature of this stateroom is a convertible massage bench in the dressing area. Additional guest cabins can be found on the lower deck. In total, the vessel can accommodate 12 guests onboard, as well as a crew of up to 12 members.
As for the common areas, the main salon and dining area are designed in an open-plan arrangement and boast a contemporary aesthetic with a neutral color scheme, pops of color, layered textures, and mirrors that enhance the idea of openness. Lissoni & Partners has worked with the yacht's owners to make this area suitable for large gatherings and parties.
Another space suitable for parties is the bridge deck aft, where the owners specifically requested the installation of a DJ "booth" and all the audio equipment necessary for memorable gatherings. A well-stocked bar with stunning back-lit shelves and a cozy TV lounge complete the space.
When going on yachting vacations, charterers will surely want to have some fun on the water as well. Virtuosity is sure to cater to their desires, with a myriad of water toys stowed away in the strategically placed garage at the bow.
In terms of performance, Virtuosity has hybrid propulsion and is said to reach a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph/33 kph) and a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph).
For those who don't yet have plans for the coming Christmas season and can afford it, the yacht Virtuosity is available for charter, with weekly rates starting at €400,000 (about $423,180 at current exchange rates) per week.
Boasting interior and exterior design penned by the esteemed Zuccon International Project, Virtuosity has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure. It spans five decks and offers an impressive 1,000 GT gross tonnage, which is double the volume of its predecessors in the 52Steel series.
The superyacht has just joined the Fraser charter fleet, and the company has shared pictures of its expansive decks for the first time, showcasing a balanced combination of soothing private spaces and sumptuous amped-up common areas that would make the perfect setting for memorable parties with friends and family.
The freshly revealed images show a yacht that can indeed be described as a "floating sanctuary," with lavish staterooms for accommodation, a comfortable and casual main saloon and dining area, an expansive beach area, a glass-bottomed swimming pool, generous open-air lounging areas, and much more. All these features ensure the vessel is capable of offering unforgettable yachting vacations, with passengers embarking on an immersive adventure surrounded by nothing but luxury and the vast open ocean.
Virtuosity is quite a fitting name for this yacht, which boasts a well-proportioned profile with sweeping lines extending from bow to stern and represents a testament to the designers' ingenuity and their aim to redefine yacht design. Just like My Alma, this new hull also has the wheelhouse located on the bridge deck and incorporates a few additional features you normally find in bigger watercraft, such as a spa, a gym, and more.
Sanlorenzo has also integrated its signature features onboard this yacht, such as the glass-bottomed swimming pool on the main deck, which measures 13.11 feet (four meters) in length, and an expansive beach area that spans no less than 1,185 square feet (110 square meters) on this model. The glass panels in the pool's floor allow natural light to pour into the beach club below, which is equipped with three fold-out terraces at the stern, port, and starboard that create a nice waterfront lounge complete with a seating area, a TV, and a bar.
A secondary pool, a smaller one with a transparent front panel and surrounded by sun pads, is located forward on the upper deck and offers private access from the master suite. There is plenty of seating space in this area as well, creating a nice setup for cocktails and socialization. Guests can access the pool area from the side decks.
And since we've mentioned the master suite, it's worth mentioning that it is designed as a lavish private oasis. It offers 581 square feet (54 square meters) of space and has nearly floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors leading to the private lounging and sunning area, allowing charterers to truly connect with the surrounding ocean.
There is also a second master suite located forward on the main deck that offers passengers equally breathtaking views. Another remarkable feature of this stateroom is a convertible massage bench in the dressing area. Additional guest cabins can be found on the lower deck. In total, the vessel can accommodate 12 guests onboard, as well as a crew of up to 12 members.
As for the common areas, the main salon and dining area are designed in an open-plan arrangement and boast a contemporary aesthetic with a neutral color scheme, pops of color, layered textures, and mirrors that enhance the idea of openness. Lissoni & Partners has worked with the yacht's owners to make this area suitable for large gatherings and parties.
Unlike conventional salons where you normally find sofas that face each other, Virtuosity's salon is adorned with two back-to-back extra-long settees plus four armchairs arranged around a coffee table and a huge and inviting bar. Moreover, there is less separation between the salon and the dining space, allowing guests to freely mingle. Sliding glass doors lead to the aft deck, creating a seamless connection between interior and open-air spaces.
Another space suitable for parties is the bridge deck aft, where the owners specifically requested the installation of a DJ "booth" and all the audio equipment necessary for memorable gatherings. A well-stocked bar with stunning back-lit shelves and a cozy TV lounge complete the space.
When going on yachting vacations, charterers will surely want to have some fun on the water as well. Virtuosity is sure to cater to their desires, with a myriad of water toys stowed away in the strategically placed garage at the bow.
In terms of performance, Virtuosity has hybrid propulsion and is said to reach a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph/33 kph) and a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph).
For those who don't yet have plans for the coming Christmas season and can afford it, the yacht Virtuosity is available for charter, with weekly rates starting at €400,000 (about $423,180 at current exchange rates) per week.