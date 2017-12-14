Signal Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Nod to Air-Cooled Neunelfers

And the Instagram pic of a Gen 2 GT3 dressed in this shade, which you'll find at the bottom of the page, comes to confirm this. The photo shows a machine waiting to be grabbed by its owner, with Paint To Sample examples of the 991.2 GT3 having been reaching their homes for several weeks now.
While we're talking about the 991.2 spotting game, we'll remind you that the most important recent moment of the sort came around yesterday. That's when we brought
you a piece of footage delivering a real-world take on both the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T.
A fleet consisting of the two was recently spotted in Monaco and, given the multiple hues of the rear-engined delights, tasting the rainbow is on the house.
Nevertheless, we still have 991.2 sighting matters to look forward to. However, in order to expect a real-world pic of the revised 911 GT3 RS, Zuffenahusen has to officially introduce the machine.
The debut of the naturally aspirated track special is expected for the first quarter of next year. Meanwhile, here are some spyshots
of the thing, along with a promissing rendering.
The Germans have made it clear that the stopwatch dedication of the Rennsport Neunelfer means this won't follow the Gen 2 GT3 down the optional six-speed manual path.
However, when it comes to the firepower of the thing, you should expect an evolution of the GT3's all-new flat-six. The rumor mill talks about the engine jumping from 4.0 to 4.2 liters, with this bringing the power to at least 525 hp. But what about the 9,000 rpm redline of the 911 GT3 Cup racecar-derived motor? Only time will tell if Porsche engineers maintain this musical feature for the RS.
Here's a gorgeous PTS Signal Yellow 991.2 GT3 just delivered. Glad to see this color so early in the production cycle because it's not used nearly enough in my opinion. Thoughts? Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- ÷/owner: Rennlist member DIM4 #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #mango #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3
