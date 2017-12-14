autoevolution
 

Signal Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Nod to Air-Cooled Neunelfers

14 Dec 2017, 10:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Signal Yellow is a hue that has been in Porsche's portfolio since the 1960s, so it shouldn't surprise you that the color fits the 2018 911 GT3 like a glove. A driving glove, that is.
5 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Doing Offroad Donuts2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Doing Offroad Donuts2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Doing Offroad Donuts2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Doing Offroad Donuts
And the Instagram pic of a Gen 2 GT3 dressed in this shade, which you'll find at the bottom of the page, comes to confirm this. The photo shows a machine waiting to be grabbed by its owner, with Paint To Sample examples of the 991.2 GT3 having been reaching their homes for several weeks now.

While we're talking about the 991.2 spotting game, we'll remind you that the most important recent moment of the sort came around yesterday. That's when we brought you a piece of footage delivering a real-world take on both the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T.

A fleet consisting of the two was recently spotted in Monaco and, given the multiple hues of the rear-engined delights, tasting the rainbow is on the house.

Nevertheless, we still have 991.2 sighting matters to look forward to. However, in order to expect a real-world pic of the revised 911 GT3 RS, Zuffenahusen has to officially introduce the machine.

The debut of the naturally aspirated track special is expected for the first quarter of next year. Meanwhile, here are some spyshots of the thing, along with a promissing rendering.

The Germans have made it clear that the stopwatch dedication of the Rennsport Neunelfer means this won't follow the Gen 2 GT3 down the optional six-speed manual path.

However, when it comes to the firepower of the thing, you should expect an evolution of the GT3's all-new flat-six. The rumor mill talks about the engine jumping from 4.0 to 4.2 liters, with this bringing the power to at least 525 hp. But what about the 9,000 rpm redline of the 911 GT3 Cup racecar-derived motor? Only time will tell if Porsche engineers maintain this musical feature for the RS.


 

Here's a gorgeous PTS Signal Yellow 991.2 GT3 just delivered. Glad to see this color so early in the production cycle because it's not used nearly enough in my opinion. Thoughts? Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- ÷/owner: Rennlist member DIM4 #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #mango #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:56am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  