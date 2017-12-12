Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Targa Left Topless in the Snow Is Collector Car Abuse

When Porsche came up with the Targa incarnation of the 911, Zuffenhausen was aiming to introduce a safety feature that would allow consumers in the US, which is a traditionally wind-in-your-hair market, to get over any safety concerns regarding a soft top.

Nowadays, an air-cooled Porsche 911 Targa can be considered a collectible machine, but it seems that not all owners take proper care of their rear-engined deligths.



Case in point with the 930-generation Targa we have here, which seems to be less than protected against the snow that is currently taking over the Old continent in a slow but steady manner.



It appears that this



In fact, if we zoom in on the image showcasing the interior of the car, we notice a thick white upholstery for the seats - pixel tip to Facebook user



As unfortunate as this event is, we're obviously not talking about something that has the potential to ruin the car, at least not if the owner of the German delight adresses the issue briefly.



