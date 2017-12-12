autoevolution
 

Air-Cooled Porsche 911 Targa Left Topless in the Snow Is Collector Car Abuse

When Porsche came up with the Targa incarnation of the 911, Zuffenhausen was aiming to introduce a safety feature that would allow consumers in the US, which is a traditionally wind-in-your-hair market, to get over any safety concerns regarding a soft top.
As the Neunelfer's popularity grew, so did that of the Targa, with the current 991 incarnation marking the return of the actual removable top - the 997 and the 996 generations of the 911 had seen the model being converted to a sliding glass roof configuration.

Nowadays, an air-cooled Porsche 911 Targa can be considered a collectible machine, but it seems that not all owners take proper care of their rear-engined deligths.

Case in point with the 930-generation Targa we have here, which seems to be less than protected against the snow that is currently taking over the Old continent in a slow but steady manner.

It appears that this Taga has been left in the snow with its roof off and, judging by how much white stuff is covering the car, the situation wasn't the I'll-be-there-in-two-minutes kind.

In fact, if we zoom in on the image showcasing the interior of the car, we notice a thick white upholstery for the seats - pixel tip to Facebook user Bartosz Szczepaniak, who posted these images to the Air Cooled Porsche 911 and 912 Facebook group.

As unfortunate as this event is, we're obviously not talking about something that has the potential to ruin the car, at least not if the owner of the German delight adresses the issue briefly.

It's worth noting that this is the second case of Porsche 911 abuse (we're talking about the wrong kind kind of rear-engined animal abuse). And that's because earlier today we showed you the owner of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 who likes to take his Porscha off the road and bake donuts while he's at it.
