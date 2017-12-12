Emerald Green Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Lands in Bulgaria

The GT Division beast we have here comes dressed in Emerald Green Metallic, which somehow manages to beat the usual dilemma that rises when configuring a GT3.
To be more precise, this color is vivid enough to make the Porscha stand out and yet it doesn't even come close to brutal shades such as Gelbgrun (yellow-green) - as we've recently shown
you, the latter shade was chosen by YouTuber Shmee150 for his 991.2 GT3, with the vlogger taking us inside the Zuffenhausen plant to witness the birth process of the naturally aspirated wonder.
When it comes to the other options on this rear-engined delight, at least the ones we can notice in the pair of Instagram photos at the bottom of the page, the most important one has to do with those banana-colored calipers. These signal the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes). The choice might mean that the owner of this Neunelfer plans to use the car as its maker intended, namely by hooning it on the track, where the added faded resistance of the said hardware brings an important bonus.
We'll also mention the all-LED eyes of this coupe, which make sure the owner can enjoy his car regardless of the time of the day chosen for the drive.
As for the cabin, the plastic seat covers that come with any new machine of the kind might be present, but it seems that we're dealing with the bucket units shared with the 918 Spyder
.
While the Alcantara steering wheel is standard on the GT3, being part of the package that covers the cabin in the lightweight material, we'll list the red color of the straight-position marker.
Note that the car was recently delivered to Porsche Bulgaria, allowing aficionados in that part of the world to enjoy the sight of such an track-savvy machine.
