Emerald Green Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Lands in Bulgaria

The PTS .2 GT3 deliveries are now well underway throughout continental Europe. A brand new PTS Emerald Green Metallic (smaragdgrünmetallic ; 2G6) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Rennlist member “Dr. Ferdinand” in Sofia, Bulgaria. A departure from the popular PTS candidates we have seen so far. Having only seen pictures of this, Emerald looks to sit right in between Jet Green Metallic on the dark end and Malachite Green Metallic on the light end of the spectrum. Would love to know more about the historical significance of this color. Photos courtesy of the owner via Rennlist. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:59pm PST