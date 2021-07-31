Show Your Buddies You’ve Got Class With This Numbers-Matching 1967 BMW R69S

Alfa Romeo Could Have Made a Mustang: Meet the FNM Onça

Many will say that boasting about your ride is not cool, but it’s totally forgivable when the entity in question is a vintage beauty from BMW’s range. 25 photos



The untarnished Beemer comes with repainted bodywork, a round LED taillight and refurbished electrics, all of which have been fitted under current ownership. To be exact, the bike was completely dismantled at the time of the purchase in April, 2019. As of August, everything was ready for reassembly, with the inclusion of several higher-spec goodies for good measure.



Besides the aforementioned componentry, these additions also consist of modern Heidenau tires, as well as a chromed handlebar dressed with Magura grips and bar-end blinkers from Hella. Otherwise, this R69S remains stock, featuring an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin powerplant, with dual Bing carburetors and a compression ratio of 9.5:1.



By generating a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies at 7,000 revs per minute, the four-stroke engine enables Motorrad’s creature to reach a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). The oomph travels to the rear wheel via a four-speed transmission, which is mated to a shaft final drive. We could go into more details, but it’s probably better to keep stuff simple and get straight to the point, wouldn’t you agree?



If bidding for this timeless classic is beginning to sound like something you'd do, we're hoping that piggybank of yours is well-fed. For the time being, the '67 MY R69S managed to fetch a top bid of no less than $19,500, so good luck convincing your significant other to allocate a fair chunk of your household budget to this acquisition. In any case, you better have a compelling pitch prepared soon, because the BaT (Bring A Trailer) auction will only be open for another three days (until August 3).

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.