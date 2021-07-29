Welcome This 1992 BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar Into Your Home at No Reserve

Mind you, this isn’t just your stock R100GS. It packs an array of aftermarket goodies that’ll definitely suit your taste.
The 1992 BMW R100GS Paris-Dakar is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin powerplant, which hosts dual Bing carbs, four valves and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. This bad boy is good for up to 60 hp at 6,500 rpm, while a healthy torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be generated at approximately 3,750 spins.
To reach the rear wheel, the oomph travels via a five-speed transmission that’s in turn paired with an enclosed driveshaft. Ultimately, the end result is a top speed of 109 mph (176 kph) and a quarter-mile time of just 13.1 seconds. The powertrain modules are nested inside a double cradle skeleton, which rests on telescopic forks at the front and a Paralever suspension setup on the other end.
Stopping power is provided by a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) Brembo disc and a twin-piston caliper up front, along with a 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brake fitted on the rear 17-inch hoop. When equipped with all the necessary fluids, the Beemer will tip the scales at 519 pounds (236 kilograms).
Now that we’ve talked about Paris-Dakar's technical specifications, let’s get straight to the point. The bike featured in this article’s photo gallery is making its way to the auction block at no reserve, with a current bid of just $5,000. It comes with a limited selection of tasteful adjustments, namely an LED taillight item, Shinko tires and a two-up Corbin saddle with red accents.
As of 2021, the engine underwent a rejuvenating service to keep things running smoothly. The ‘91 MY Bavarian is definitely a head-turner, but we think it’d look even better parked in your garage, so make sure you head over to Bring A Trailer within the next four days. The online auction will be open until Monday afternoon (August 2).
