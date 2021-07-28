MIT and Caltech Create Crazy Carbon-Based Nanotech Alternative to Kevlar

4 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Gains Horsepower, New and Better Hardware All Around

2 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Sounds Amazing on Track, Spits Flames on the Dyno

1 Triumph to Enter Motocross and Enduro Racing With New Bikes and Factory Program

More on this:

This Rejuvenated 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120R Is Going Under the Hammer

Stunning onlookers will be the norm when you ride atop this reconditioned Bonnie. 34 photos



If you just so happen to identify with that statement, the news we’re about to share will certainly put a smile on your face. What you’re seeing in the photo gallery above is a restored 1970 variant of



Should you be looking to best that, you’ll have to visit Bring A Trailer before Saturday afternoon (July 31), when the auction will end. Mind you, this T120R houses a plethora of thoughtfully installed components that make it look (and perform) as good as new, including modern Dunlop Gold Seal tires, a shiny two-into-two exhaust system and refurbished instrumentation.



Furthermore, suspension duties are handled by aftermarket shock absorbers and overhauled forks, while



The invigorating makeover was carried over to the drivetrain, where the owner replaced the bike’s weary final drive and clutch plates. Last but not least, the ‘70 MY Bonneville was honored with a snazzy coat of maroon paintwork to keep things looking nice and crisp. We think you ought to stop whatever you’re doing and check this mighty Triumph out on the BaT Classic machines are the cream of online bidding platforms like Bring A Trailer. Whenever a vintage two- or four-wheeled creature pops up on the list of live BaT auctions, gearheads in the States tend to get seriously blissful. Here on autoevolution, many of our readers seem to be particularly fond of British motorcycles produced during the ‘60s and early 1970s.If you just so happen to identify with that statement, the news we’re about to share will certainly put a smile on your face. What you’re seeing in the photo gallery above is a restored 1970 variant of Triumph ’s Bonneville T120R family, and this sexy thing is currently up for grabs! At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a little over seven grand for the English treasure.Should you be looking to best that, you’ll have to visit Bring A Trailer before Saturday afternoon (July 31), when the auction will end. Mind you, this T120R houses a plethora of thoughtfully installed components that make it look (and perform) as good as new, including modern Dunlop Gold Seal tires, a shiny two-into-two exhaust system and refurbished instrumentation.Furthermore, suspension duties are handled by aftermarket shock absorbers and overhauled forks, while Bonnie ’s 649cc parallel-twin feels as young as ever thanks to fresh ignition coils, rebuilt carbs and serviced fuel petcocks. The air-cooled fiend also sports an electronic ignition setup and premium spark plugs, as well as youthful fluids and a new battery for good measure.The invigorating makeover was carried over to the drivetrain, where the owner replaced the bike’s weary final drive and clutch plates. Last but not least, the ‘70 MY Bonneville was honored with a snazzy coat of maroon paintwork to keep things looking nice and crisp. We think you ought to stop whatever you’re doing and check this mighty Triumph out on the BaT website

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.