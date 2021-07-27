Original-Owner 2007 Ducati Monster S4RS Hits the Auction Block in All Its Glory

3 This Ducati EV Render Is So Good, Folks Even Believe It’s Real – It Should Be

If you’re starting to think about submitting yours, we’ll have you know the auction will be open until Saturday afternoon (July 31). Besides the standard specifications listed above, this Monster also sports a complete Termignoni exhaust system, topped with a pair of carbon-clad mufflers. Make sure you head over to Bring A Trailer while there’s still time, as letting this The bike featured in the photo gallery above is a 2007 MY Ducati Monster S4RS Testastretta that’s been owned by a single individual, who rode in its saddle for a mere 3,700 miles (about 6,000 km). Within its tubular steel trellis frame – which is a masterpiece in and of itself – Bologna’s stallion houses a Testastretta L-twin mill that boasts eight desmodromic valves and a sizeable displacement of 998cc.It is paired with a six-speed transmission, which spins the bike’s rear 17-inch alloy wheel via a chain final drive. At around 9,500 revs per minute, the engine will be more than happy to generate as much as 130 hp, along with up to 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) of feral torque at 7,500 rpm.On the other hand, stopping power is summoned by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and Brembo four-piston calipers up front, while the rear hoop is brought to a halt by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper. The entire structure rests on 43 mm inverted forks and a fully-adjustable monoshock, both of which hail from Ohlins.Long story short, there are plenty of things to love about a 2007 S4RS ! Well, it’s time for your inner Ducatista to get seriously excited, because this Duc could end up in your garage. The fiend is currently searching for a new home on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website, where the top bid is placed at $5,400.If you’re starting to think about submitting yours, we’ll have you know the auction will be open until Saturday afternoon (July 31). Besides the standard specifications listed above, this Monster also sports a complete Termignoni exhaust system, topped with a pair of carbon-clad mufflers. Make sure you head over to Bring A Trailer while there’s still time, as letting this opportunity slip by might keep you up at night.

