New Android Auto Update Now Available, Mysterious Improvements Included

Google has just released another update for Android Auto, but as per the company’s typical approach when new versions of the app are released, little has been said about what’s included.
Android Auto 6.7 is therefore available for download with zero details about what’s new, but on the other hand, there’s a good chance it resolves some of the problems that Google itself has acknowledged lately.
First and foremost, it’s important to know this is the first stable release of Android Auto 6.7. Version 6.7 originally made its way to the web as a beta earlier this month, so if you’ve installed this build using the stand-alone APK installer, then the stable package is unlikely to bring any major changes.
On the other hand, as compared to the beta build, Android Auto 6.7 is now distributed through the Google Play Store as well, though you should keep in mind that the rollout takes place in stages, so it could take up to several days before the new version shows up on your device.
Google has recently decided to open up the Android Auto beta testing program for everybody out there, which means that users who want to try out the latest improvements for the app can do so by installing early builds on their devices.
In theory, this is good news especially for power users, as they can therefore see what’s coming to Android Auto without waiting for Google to publish a new stable build. But at the same time, it’s worth knowing that these beta builds come with an increased likelihood of stability and reliability problems, and given Android Auto itself doesn’t always provide a smooth experience in the first place, you should stay away from them unless you know exactly what you’re doing.
For now, this new Android Auto 6.7 update is as mysterious as it gets, so make sure you let us know if you come across something new after installing it.
