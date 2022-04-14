Shell to Develop a Charging Station for the First Electric Tugboat in the U.S.

An energy giant and a major player in the maritime industry are expanding their joint commitment to green shipping. Shell and Crowley are not only introducing two pioneering vessels for the U.S. maritime sector but plan to accelerate the use of zero-emission technology across the country.
In September 2021, Shell and Crowley announced that they are building America’s largest LNG (liquefied natural gas) bunker barge. This 416-foot (126.7 meters) platform will be able to carry 12,000 m3 (3.17 million gallons) of LNG in different containment systems.
According to the two partners, the future vessel will become the largest Jones Act-compliant one of its kind. This federal law states that only vessels that are built in the U.S. are allowed to be used for the transportation of goods between the country’s ports. This means that the Crowley-Shell barge will be the biggest LNG vessel built in the U.S.
Earlier that same year, Crowley had introduced eWolf, claiming the title of the United States’ first fully-electric tugboat. The 82-foot (25-meter) eWolf, boasting 70 tons of bollard pull, would be powered by a fully-integrated ABB electrical system comprised of a 6.2 MWh main battery, two 2100 kW motors, and a thruster. This new generation tugboat is meant to replace older boats that burn more than 30,000 gallons (113,560 liters) of diesel per year.
In addition to their joint project for building and operating the largest LNG bunker barge in the U.S., Shell, and Crowley have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will take their cooperation even further. The two are planning a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego. This is where the eWolf is due to begin service next year.
But they won’t stop there. The two want to introduce lower-emissions vessels at even more ports across the East Coast, West, and Gulf regions, together with electrification solutions at terminals. With Crowley’s technical expertise and Shell’s energy solutions, zero-emissions shipping in the U.S. could become a reality in the near future.
According to the two partners, the future vessel will become the largest Jones Act-compliant one of its kind. This federal law states that only vessels that are built in the U.S. are allowed to be used for the transportation of goods between the country’s ports. This means that the Crowley-Shell barge will be the biggest LNG vessel built in the U.S.
Earlier that same year, Crowley had introduced eWolf, claiming the title of the United States’ first fully-electric tugboat. The 82-foot (25-meter) eWolf, boasting 70 tons of bollard pull, would be powered by a fully-integrated ABB electrical system comprised of a 6.2 MWh main battery, two 2100 kW motors, and a thruster. This new generation tugboat is meant to replace older boats that burn more than 30,000 gallons (113,560 liters) of diesel per year.
In addition to their joint project for building and operating the largest LNG bunker barge in the U.S., Shell, and Crowley have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will take their cooperation even further. The two are planning a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego. This is where the eWolf is due to begin service next year.
But they won’t stop there. The two want to introduce lower-emissions vessels at even more ports across the East Coast, West, and Gulf regions, together with electrification solutions at terminals. With Crowley’s technical expertise and Shell’s energy solutions, zero-emissions shipping in the U.S. could become a reality in the near future.