One of the Largest Hybrid Ferries in the World to Run on an Advanced Battery System

Puttgarden Roedby 2024 or PR24 is the name of a hybrid-electric ferry that claims to be the world’s largest, gearing up to enter service in two years. Resulting from the combined efforts of several experts in the industry, the PR25 will also be equipped with one of the most efficient maritime battery systems on the market.
Leclanche is an energy storage solutions company that participated in several breakthrough projects, such as the EU-funded e-ferry Ellen or the world’s first autonomous electric container ship, Yara Birkeland. Now, it will also provide its state-of-the-art battery system to what claims to be the world’s largest hybrid-electric ferry, developed by Scandiline.
What sets apart Leclance from other battery developers is its liquid-cooled technology that’s supposed to enable faster charging and a longer lifetime, as well as improve safety, compared to air-cooled systems. Also, the company claims to be one of the few that manufacture their own lithium-ion battery cells (at its facility in Germany) as well as building battery modules on a top-level automated assembly line in Switzerland.
The future Scandiline ferry will be equipped with a battery system boasting a capacity of 10,028 kWh and a maximum voltage of 864 V, with a ten-year guarantee. The system’s architecture features 47 battery strings distributed across eight switchboards.
The double-ended ferry equipped with this battery system is expected to conduct regular journeys over a distance of 18.5 km (11.4 miles) connecting the Puttgarden ferry harbor, on the German island of Fehmarn, with the Roedby harbor on the island of Lolland in Denmark.
In hybrid mode, it’s expected to complete this crossing in 45 minutes, while in fully electric mode it would be able to complete it in 70 minutes. It will be able to carry 140 passengers and 66 vehicles, at a cruising speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
