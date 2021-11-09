A New Generation of Zero-Emissions Ferries To Pave the Way for Green Shipping

A sustainable automotive industry means much more than just clean energy vehicles. Production plants, infrastructure, and transportation connected to these vehicles also play an important part in achieving the carbon neutrality goal. Companies that handle vehicle transportation are making small, but important steps toward emissions-free shipping, by replacing old vessels with sustainable alternatives.
Scandiline is not only a ferry operator with a rich history that goes back to the 19th century, but also the owner of the world’s largest fleet of hybrid ferries. As a company that knew how to take the leap toward modernization and sustainability, Scandiline is currently operating six hybrid ferries, on German-Danish routes.
Now, the shipping company is ready to take the next step, by developing its first zero-emissions ferry. The 485-foot (147.4 meters) vessel will be able to carry 66 freight units (a 23% increase compared to the current ferry capacity), on the Puttgarden (Germany)-Rodby (Denmark) route. The route will be completed in one hour, with zero emissions.
But the ferry will also be able to operate in hybrid mode, so that it can replace the current hybrid passenger ferries on the same route when needed. In this case, the journey will take 45 minutes.
The new ship, that is being built at the Cemre shipyard in Turkey, will replace Scandiline’s two oldest ships in the fleet. Thanks to the modular construction, the new ferry will be able to transport trucks and cars. The company also intends to invest in charging infrastructure in Puttgarden, for the new ferry.
According to Scandiline, the growing demand from freight customers is leading to a capacity increase, which should go hand in hand with sustainable development. Experts from NABU, the German Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union, point out that Scandiline’s new ferry proves that even large vessels can operate without any toxic emissions, and that green shipping is possible.
Scandiline’s emissions-free ferry, the first of a next-generation shipping fleet, is set to begin operating in 2024.
