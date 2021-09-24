Modular e-Ferry With Advanced Drive System Can Operate for 14 Hours With No Recharge

Electric ferries are seen by many as one of the best clean alternatives to standard public transportation, in locations with inner-city waters. As technology continues to evolve, e-ferries are also becoming more effective, from the entry-level ones, designed by startups, to bigger ones, like the CIT-E model.
Two important players in the German maritime industry have joined forces to develop a powerful and sustainable new ferry. Fassmer Shipyard, specializing in composite boat construction, and Torqueedo, a global provider of electric drive systems for boats, have designed a revolutionary ferry that’s modular, 100% electric, and highly-efficient.
Thanks to the modular design, this ferry can go from a 12-meter to a 24-meter length, depending on the type of route it’s meant for. The largest option can carry up to 100 passengers, who will be enjoying the large spaces with panoramic windows, the comfortable seats and the entertainment system.
The interior is also highly customizable, with a flexible number of seats, room for bicycles, air conditioning and various lights settings. In case it will operate on longer routes, the CIT-E can even be equipped with lavatories and kiosks.
With a catamaran hull designed by Judel/Vrolijk & Co., this e-ferry is made of a composite material that makes it lighter and more efficient, compared to traditional steel or aluminum hulls. The CIT-E ferry is powered by Torqueedo’s Deep Blue drive system.
What makes this drive system highly-efficient are the twin steerable thrusters, with a maximum power output of 130 kW, and the ability to rotate up to 360 degrees. This means that CIT-E can be easily steered even in very narrow urban waterways. The drive system is powered by the Deep Blue lithium-ion batteries, with capacity ranging from 80 kWh to 1 MWh.
With the maximum capacity battery, the CIT-E ferry can operate 14 hours per day without recharging, at speeds of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph), and charge only at night. This would save time and cut costs, making this e-ferry not just sustainable, but also affordable.
Fassmer and Torqueedo did not announce the official launch date for the CIT-E e-ferry, but it’s most likely coming soon to Europe.
Thanks to the modular design, this ferry can go from a 12-meter to a 24-meter length, depending on the type of route it’s meant for. The largest option can carry up to 100 passengers, who will be enjoying the large spaces with panoramic windows, the comfortable seats and the entertainment system.
The interior is also highly customizable, with a flexible number of seats, room for bicycles, air conditioning and various lights settings. In case it will operate on longer routes, the CIT-E can even be equipped with lavatories and kiosks.
With a catamaran hull designed by Judel/Vrolijk & Co., this e-ferry is made of a composite material that makes it lighter and more efficient, compared to traditional steel or aluminum hulls. The CIT-E ferry is powered by Torqueedo’s Deep Blue drive system.
What makes this drive system highly-efficient are the twin steerable thrusters, with a maximum power output of 130 kW, and the ability to rotate up to 360 degrees. This means that CIT-E can be easily steered even in very narrow urban waterways. The drive system is powered by the Deep Blue lithium-ion batteries, with capacity ranging from 80 kWh to 1 MWh.
With the maximum capacity battery, the CIT-E ferry can operate 14 hours per day without recharging, at speeds of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph), and charge only at night. This would save time and cut costs, making this e-ferry not just sustainable, but also affordable.
Fassmer and Torqueedo did not announce the official launch date for the CIT-E e-ferry, but it’s most likely coming soon to Europe.