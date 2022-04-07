Felicity Ace Fire May Make Cargo Ships Wary of Transporting EVs

You’ll remember that the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire on February 16 near the Azores. On March 1, it sank in the Atlantic ocean, taking the remains of 3,965 cars with it. Most of them were from the Volkswagen group, and we’ll probably never know exactly which cars were lost unless the carmaker reveals that. However, at least 281 of them were electric cars, which made fighting the fire harder. And that will not be the only legacy from this episode.

7 photos