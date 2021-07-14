5 Fresh Out of Maine, the Back Cove 372 Yacht Is Boat Owners’ Dream Come True

4 Russian Adventurer to Go on the First Solar-Powered Solo Pacific Ocean Crossing

America’s First Fully Electric Tugboat Is the AI-Powered, Game-Changing eWolf

Although not as impressive as cargo ships at first glance, tugboats are an essential part of maritime operations, and not immune to the new mobility bug that turns everything green and autonomous. 7 photos



Only a few months ago, we talked about



Called eWolf, the revolutionary vessel will be able to operate with all the standard capabilities and optimal performance, without burning a drop of fuel. The 82-foot (25-meter) vessel, with 70 tons of bollard pull, will be equipped with a fully integrated ABB electrical system, consisting of two 2100 kW electrical motors, a thruster and a 6.2 MWh main battery.



According to Crowley’s research, this will allow eWolf to reduce 3,100 metric tons of CO2, 178 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, over the course of 10 years, compared to conventional tugboats. By switching to this electric tug, Crowley will be able to take out of the game an old-generation vessel that consumes more than 30,000 gallons (113,560 liters) of diesel per year.



But this new vessel is not just the first-of-its-kind



eWolf is currently under construction in Coden, Alabama. Crowley, together with the recently integrated Jensen Maritime naval architecture company, have partnered with Master Boat Builders, for the electric tug project.



The first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. is expected to make its debut by 2023, and will be operating at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, in California.



Changes involving a reduced carbon footprint are usually painfully slow in the maritime shipping industry, where the costs are higher and the factors involved more complex. But things are definitely starting to look good when it comes to ship assist tugboats.Only a few months ago, we talked about Rachel Allen , the first autonomous tugboat to operate in U.S. waters. Now, it’s time for another premiere: the first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. is currently being developed by Crowley Maritime Corporation.Called eWolf, the revolutionary vessel will be able to operate with all the standard capabilities and optimal performance, without burning a drop of fuel. The 82-foot (25-meter) vessel, with 70 tons of bollard pull, will be equipped with a fully integrated ABB electrical system, consisting of two 2100electrical motors, a thruster and a 6.2 MWh main battery.According to Crowley’s research, this will allow eWolf to reduce 3,100 metric tons of CO2, 178 tons of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, over the course of 10 years, compared to conventional tugboats. By switching to this electric tug, Crowley will be able to take out of the game an old-generation vessel that consumes more than 30,000 gallons (113,560 liters) of diesel per year.But this new vessel is not just the first-of-its-kind electric tugboat. Perhaps inspired by its autonomous counterpart, eWolf is also endowed with ABB’s artificial intelligence technology, including an Intelligent Maneuvering feature and 360-degree visibility.eWolf is currently under construction in Coden, Alabama. Crowley, together with the recently integrated Jensen Maritime naval architecture company, have partnered with Master Boat Builders, for the electric tug project.The first fully electric tugboat in the U.S. is expected to make its debut by 2023, and will be operating at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, in California.

load press release