UK’s First Electric Passenger Boat On Display at the Green Tech Boat Show

MDL Marinas, one of the largest marina groups in the UK, is hosting a brand new show this year. The Green Tech Boat Show is dedicated to green technologies in the boating industry and it aims to showcase some of the best green boats currently on the market. One of them is the e-Voyager.
Built by Voyager Boatyard, in collaboration with Plymouth Boat Trips, the University of Plymouth and several other partners, the e-Voyager is a pioneering concept turned into reality. With green technology becoming one of the biggest trends in boat manufacturing, most companies are looking at building ships that can contribute to reducing harmful emissions. From commercial, heavy-duty ships to passenger vessels, boats are heading toward a green future.
The e-Voyager project was funded by the Department for Transport (DfT), as well as the University of Plymouth and the University of Exeter. In fact, this electric passenger boat is the result of an interesting cooperation between University scientists and manufacturing companies.
One of e-Voyager’s main innovations is that it only uses repurposed Nissan Leaf batteries, which have the added benefits of low costs for companies and no maintenance. It’s also equipped with FBW (fly-by-wire) electronic controls that can also be used for several other types of commercial vessels. Voyager Boatyard’s electric ferry is the first of its kind to be fully designed and produced in the UK.
The recently launched e-Voyager will be one of the boats to participate at the Green Tech Boat Show. The Show is set to take place at Queen Anne’s Battery, Plymouth, June 19-20. UK’s first electric passenger boat will serve as a great example for other manufacturers in the industry who are interested in switching to electric vessels.
According to MDL Marinas organizers, “The show is specifically designed for boat owners wishing to make the switch to greener options, and prospective owners who’d like to start their boating journey in the most environmentally friendly way possible.”
