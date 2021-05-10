Rachael Allen Is the First Autonomous Tugboat Set to Operate in U.S. Waters

Sea Machines Robotics is set to implement their SM300 autonomous control-and-command system on what will become the first autonomous U.S.-Flag harbor tug. Made by Foss Maritime, the Rachael Allen tugboat has recently been constructed and will be unveiled by the end of this month.
When it’s delivered, Rachael Allen will probably look like a regular harbor tug with a 90-ton bollard pull. But, what’s special about the Seattle-based company’s new boat is that it will feature an autonomous system, making it a premiere for the tug industry. It’s also a premiere for Sea Machines, who is installing the SM300 on a boat that’s over 5,000 hp, for the first time.
While autonomous tugs that feature the SM300 are not new in places like Japan, Singapore or Europe, it’s the first time that this type of vessel is launched in U.S. waters, thanks to Foss Maritime’s commercially-funded project.
What the SM300 system will do is allow remote access to and control of the machinery on-board of Rachael Allen. Personnel at the Foss Maritime Fleet Monitoring Center will be able to monitor the machinery and operations on the boat by using the data collected via sensors and video streaming. Plus, the autonomous system is also able to detect navigation obstacles and avoid them. According to the tech company, the autonomous capabilities will allow the crew on-board to focus on sensitive tasks, while routine tasks are operated automatically and monitored remotely. This, in turn, help increase efficiency and safety.
Rachael Allen comes with 2 MTU Tier 4 engines that deliver 6,866 hp, in order to be able to escort some of the largest tankers and container ships. The tugboat is built with the SM300 system and supporting hardware already integrated. However, all the features of the autonomous technology will be activated gradually, over the next months.
The first U.S.-Flag autonomous tugboat will be deployed to Foss Maritime in California by the end of this month.
While autonomous tugs that feature the SM300 are not new in places like Japan, Singapore or Europe, it’s the first time that this type of vessel is launched in U.S. waters, thanks to Foss Maritime’s commercially-funded project.
What the SM300 system will do is allow remote access to and control of the machinery on-board of Rachael Allen. Personnel at the Foss Maritime Fleet Monitoring Center will be able to monitor the machinery and operations on the boat by using the data collected via sensors and video streaming. Plus, the autonomous system is also able to detect navigation obstacles and avoid them. According to the tech company, the autonomous capabilities will allow the crew on-board to focus on sensitive tasks, while routine tasks are operated automatically and monitored remotely. This, in turn, help increase efficiency and safety.
Rachael Allen comes with 2 MTU Tier 4 engines that deliver 6,866 hp, in order to be able to escort some of the largest tankers and container ships. The tugboat is built with the SM300 system and supporting hardware already integrated. However, all the features of the autonomous technology will be activated gradually, over the next months.
The first U.S.-Flag autonomous tugboat will be deployed to Foss Maritime in California by the end of this month.