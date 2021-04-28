The World’s Largest Eco-Friendly Car Carrier Soon to Set Sail

From bikes to motorcycles and from cars to trucks, all types of vehicles are going electric. But what about the vessels that carry and distribute them all over the world? Well, it looks like they are also beginning to transition to environmentally-safe alternatives that will change cargo shipping for the better.
Norwegian car/truck carrier Höegh Autoliners recently announced a premiere in the cargo shipping industry. They are launching an innovative ship that’s meant to become not just the best eco-friendly car carrier to date, but also the largest one.
The vessels in the new Aurora Class are specifically developed for transporting electric vehicles as well. In order to be prepared for heavier cargo, the future ships will feature reinforced internal ramp systems and strengthened decks. The Aurora vessels will also be large enough to each carry over 9,000 cars.
They are set to run on a combination of biofuel and conventional fuels, including LNG (liquefied natural gas), with the intention of eventually being able to switch to only zero-carbon fuels, such as green ammonia.
According to Andreas Enger, Höegh Autoliners´ CEO, the company is currently working with long-term partner, Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry, to develop the future green car carriers. If all goes well, the first Aurora should be ready by the end of 2023.
This project comes as a culmination of the company’s efforts towards a more sustainable option. They were one of the pioneers in sustainable shipping since 2008, when they had significantly improved fuel efficiency for their fleet. The Aurora car carrier will represent an even bigger step towards a green future.
“We are accelerating our decarbonisation efforts to meet our net zero emissions target by 2040. Together with our customers and trusted partners we will make a significant contribution to a more sustainable maritime industry”, said Andreas Enger in a statement.
We are moving quickly on our path to a #ZeroEmissionsFuture and are exploring alternative options to meet our goal. Watch Höegh Trigger sail into Durban after completing our first #carbonneutral voyage. Learn more: https://t.co/2ww9rm0n24 pic.twitter.com/PRzvT5pNSt
— Höegh Autoliners (@HoeghAutoliners) April 24, 2021