Boaty McBoatface Ship Launches as RRS David Attenborough

A couple of years ago back, the British Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) decided to launch a competition on a website asking participants to chip in and vote on ideas on how to best name its new research vessel. 6 photos



NERC did not like the Internet's idea of baptizing the ship, so they went against the public desire and gave the ship a more British-name: David Attenborough, after the famed English broadcaster and naturalist.



“This is a serious science ship that required the name of a serious scientist,” British Antarctic Survey director Jane Francis told



“Its name recognizes all the love and esteem the British public holds for Sir David Attenborough.”



The research vessel, which is to be operated by the British Antarctic Survey for research and logistic support, met the water over the weekend as it was launched into the River Mersey, in the presence of the 92-year old Attenborough himself.



Even if the vessel has been launched, work on it will continue. As per The Guardian, the two top decks will now have to be attached. This November, in a proper champagne ceremony, the ship will officially get its name.



It will then be crewed by 30 sailors and 60 researchers and head off for the Arctic for hull tests. In 2020, the ship is supposed to reach Antarctica.



As a tribute to all the people that tried to have a say in naming the boat, NERC will fit the ship with a yellow submarine which will be called Boaty McBoatface. It will be used for research at depths of 4,000 meters (13,000 ft.).



