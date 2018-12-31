autoevolution

71-Year-Old Man Will Cross The Atlantic in Engine-less Plywood Barrel

31 Dec 2018, 17:03 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Now that’s one way of avoiding unwanted company this holiday season. A 71-year-old Frenchman has embarked on a record-breaking journey that will see him cross the Atlantic in an engine-less plywood barrel.
4 photos
Lexus LY 650 yachtLexus LY 650 yachtLexus LY 650 yacht
The capsule measures 3 meters in length and 2.1 meters in width, and is made of resin-coated plywood meant to resist strong winds and potential orca attacks. Jean-Jacques Savin, a former military paratrooper, was able to raise the money needed to build it, about $68,000 through crowfunding and with the help of a sponsor, and then personally oversaw the process of putting it together.

Needless to say, it has everything inside to ensure Savin’s survival and comfort during the 4,500 km journey: a mattress with straps to prevent him from being tossed around during high seas, a kitchen area and supplies, a solar panel, and even a porthole in the floor that will allow him to watch fish, the BBC reports.

The capsule started off from El Hierro in Spain’s Canary Islands and is destined for the Caribbean. “Maybe Barbados, although I would really like it to be a French island like Martinique or Guadaloupe,” Savin said of where he hoped to end the journey. “That would be easier for the paperwork and for bringing the barrel back.”

Savin hopes to complete the journey in 3 months, during which time he will be dropping markers to help oceanographers in their study of currents in the Atlantic Ocean. A dedicated Facebook page is constantly posting updates on his progress: so far, the barrel is “behaving well,” traveling slowly because there’s little wind.

Until then, he’s prepared for New Year’s with a block of foie gras and a bottle of Sauternes white, and a bottle of red wine for his birthday in January. Because no one said such a journey can’t have a touch of the exquisite.
ship travel Atlantic Ocean solar panel Spain
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? How to Understand Car Noises Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
Latest car models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleMCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 