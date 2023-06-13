Seven Decades-Old Chevrolet 3100 Is Such a Fine Custom It Even Makes Turquoise Look Good

I personally am not a big fan of extravagant colors (like pink, purple, or turquoise) being used on vehicle bodies. In my view, they kind of make the vehicle they wrap around look more like a practical joke than a machine that needs to be taken seriously. But there are times when I stand corrected.
Take a look at this here Chevrolet 3100. It's a pickup truck that rolled off the assembly lines all the way back in 1953, making it seven decades old at the time of writing. Yet it doesn't show it, thanks to a custom job so wonderful it even makes the combination between a House of Kolor turquoise exterior and brown interior look good.
The pickup truck in this form is the work of an Oklahoma-based custom garage called Victory Customs. We don't know exactly when it was completed, but we do know it was listed for sale during the Mecum auction which took place in Tulsa over the past weekend.
We'll start our look at the custom with the invisible bits. As some of you probably know, this Advance Design truck was offered throughout its life with a choice of three engines, but back in 1953 only one was available, the 216ci inline-six. As all of you guessed, something a lot bigger and more modern now sits under the hood.
The engine now animating the truck is an LS1, 5.7-liters in displacement and rocking in this application things like a Texas Speed camshaft, an automatic transmission, a 9-inch Ford rear, and a custom exhaust. The engine spins US Mags wheels sized 20 inches on all four corners and wearing Telstar Velozza tires, a choice of rubber we don't come across very often. Behind the wheels Currie braking hardware can be seen.
The truck rides on an AccuAir suspension system that can be controlled by remote. When lowered, it makes the massive and unbelievably smooth body of the truck look particularly imposing, a sight one can't really ignore if it ever pops up in the rearview mirror.
Although it visually doesn't match the exterior all that well, the brown interior does seem very well crafted, with what looks like leather spread evenly over the seats and door panels. The dashboard, painted in the same color as the body, holds Dakota Digital gauges and a Billet Specialties steering wheel that matches the seats. A Boss audio system with Bluetooth comes as the more modern touch.
As said, the truck went under the hammer this weekend, and it was interesting enough for someone to pay $55,000 for it. We don't know who the buyer is, or what will happen to the truck now, but don't be surprised if we see it make an appearance at another auction soon.
