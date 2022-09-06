Beautifully Restored Chevrolet 3100 Truck Flexes Street-Rod Features, 383-Ci Stroker V8

The Advanced Design trucks were Chevrolet’s first major redesigned product after the second world war. The 3100 was the designation for the half-ton truck, which remained in production from 1947 until 1955. This 1950 example was modified in a street-rod style while keeping the original character.
This Chevrolet 3100 was rebuilt from the ground up under previous ownership. Still, the base truck was already in pretty good shape. The restomod keeps its original charm intact while improving the essentials with modern features to make this beauty the perfect daily driver. The pickup was refinished in Nassau Blue over white vinyl upholstery. The total bill for the restoration work was a hefty $110,000 in 2012. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the current owner acquired the truck in December 2021 for $67,000.
This doesn’t change the fact that the build is outstanding, and, save for some minor details, the truck could be easily confused for a correctly-restored classic. The previous owner changed pretty much everything, starting with the brand-new Total Cost Involved chassis featuring Mustang II front suspension components. It’s an independent suspension setup up front, with power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering. Front and rear sway bars and four-wheel disc brakes round up the mechanical base.
The cabin has suffered minor modifications, although it needs a trained eye to spot them. For instance, the door vent windows have been eliminated, and power windows have been installed instead. There’s also a one-piece windshield. Of course, the split bench is more evident as not original, as is the digital instrument panel. An aftermarket under-dash air conditioning system was also fitted. Additional modifications include a RestoSound Model 2 stereo, Pioneer speakers, and blue lap belts.
The 383-ci (6.3-liter) stroker V8 crate engine was installed during the restoration process and is mated to a 200R4 four-speed automatic transmission and a limited-slip differential. The engine has a Holley 750-cfm carburetor with an electric choke, a GM Performance aluminum intake manifold, an MSD HEI distributor, and a March serpentine pulley system. The truck is now live on Bring a Trailer, where bidders have raised the price to $46,500, halfway through the auction.
